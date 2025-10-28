TCU's Star Running Back was Noticeably Absent in the Win over West Virginia
The TCU Horned Frogs walked away with a narrow 23-17 victory on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. It's been well documented of TCU's struggles against West Virginia since joining the Big 12, and despite the wide skill gap, that was no different on Saturday.
As the temperatures continued to get colder in Morgantown, so did the Frogs' offense. TCU accumulated 156 total yards in the second half and mustered three points. The defense had to pick up the slack to shut the door on this game.
It's been a common theme for this offensive unit on the road. They struggled in Tempe against Arizona State and in Manhattan against Kansas State. An offense that looks surgical at Amon G. Carter stadium struggles with their identity away from Fort Worth.
The running game has been a consistent struggle this season, but they found momentum in the win over Baylor. Kevorian Barnes and Trent Battle combined for 181 yards on 29 touches. Barnes carried the ball 25 times. Many expected a similar work load against the Mountaineers, but it ended up being the opposite.
Kevorian Barnes was Absent in TCU's Win
When healthy, the UTSA transfer has been the lead back for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Barnes is the team's leading rusher with 424 yards and three touchdowns. However, on Saturday, it was Battle who handled the bulk of the touches.
Barnes ran the ball eight times for 27 yards. It was his lowest output in a game all season. Battle finished with a career high 89 yards and a touchdown. His score came in the first quarter in a goal-line situation.
While Battle has been productive this year, it has left many fans wondering what happened to Barnes. Many speculated it was an injury, but that was not the case. TCU On SI's J.D. Andress noted that his last rush in the first half came with 13:11 left in the first quarter. His next touch didn't come until the final play of the third quarter.
Andress is reporting that Barnes was not injured, but they liked Battle more in this matchup against the Mountaineers. West Virginia ranked 12th in the conference in rushing yards allowed per game (160.1).
Regardless, the decision paid off as Battle turned in a great performance. His night was highlighted by a 46-yard run in the second quarter. Jeremy Payne was listed out for this game, which contributed to the big night for the senior. But, the question becomes, who will be the lead running back moving forward?
What's Next?
TCU (6-2, 3-2) enters their bye week before a massive final four-game stretch. It will be interesting to see how the touches will be distributed in the backfield for their next game. That will come at home against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday, November 8th, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX.