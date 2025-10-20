TCU Linebacker Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Following a dominant performance against the Baylor Bears, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Elarms-Orr has continued to put together an impressive season as he has quickly become a stout leader on the TCU defense and one of the best in the conference. He has tallied 64 total tackles (1st), 9.1 tackles per game (1st), 34 solo tackles (tied-3rd) and three seacks (tied-11th). In Satuday’s game against the Bears, Elarms-Orr made 16 tackles. That is tied for the most of any Big 12 defender this season, and is three more tackles than any other Big 12 player in Week Eight.
It also marks the first time a Horned Frog had 15 or more tackles in a game since Garret Wallow in the 2019 season.
The 6-foot-2 senior from Hayward, California has now tallied double-digit tackles in two of the last four games. Head coach Sonny Dykes has loved what he has seen from Elarms-Orr, saying how he is continuing to have success in the defensive scheme and improving week after week.
A few weeks ago, Elarms-Orr discussed the TCU defense and how it has made strides throughout the season. He said, “It starts with the way we practice… we really get after it. We fight. We strain. The standard is very high throughout the defense.”
Elarms-Orr continues to take strides week in and week out. He has proven his value as one of the premier linebackers in the country.
Big 12 Weekly Honorees: Week Eight
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Tyson, WR (Arizona State) and Conner Weigman, QB (Houston)
Defensive Player of the Week: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB (TCU) and Tanner Wall, DB (BYU)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Jesus Gomez, K (Arizona State) and Ethan Sanchez, K (Houston)
Freshman of the Week: Bear Bachmeier, QB (BYU)
Offensive Line of the Week: Houston
Defensive Line of the Week: UCF
What’s Next?
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will turn its focus to the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4 Big 12) as the team will hit the road for a hostile road matchup in Morgantown. Since starting the season 2-1, the Mountaineers have lost four straight conference games in the process to Kansas, Utah, BYU and UCF.
It will not be a straightforward affair by any means as TCU has lost each of its conference road games this season at Arizona State and Kansas State. Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 5:00 p.m. CT and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.