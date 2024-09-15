WATCH! Dykes, Hoover, and Johnny Hodges Talk Close Loss to UCF
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes - Postgame Press Conference
Head Coach Sonny Dykes talked with the media first. Dykes was especially upset that TCU had multiple chances to end the game and couldn't deliver. TCU had a lot of success throwing the ball with Josh Hoover throwing for over 400 yards, but Dykes wasn't happy with the running game TCU put on the field. When asked about why the defense struggled in the 2nd half, Dykes said that UCF didn't show anything different from the 1st half. He added that UCF is one of the best running teams in the Big 12.
TCU Linebacker Johnny Hodges - Postgame Press Conference
Johnny Hodges spoke with the media next. When asked about the defense's struggles in the 2nd half, Hodges responded by saying that UCF found a few things that worked and executed those things really well. Shortly after, the TCU linebacker said that the defense played hard but couldn't make tackles when they needed to.
TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover - Postgame Press Conference
TCU QB Josh Hoover was the final member of the team to answer questions from the media after the loss. Hoover first addressed that there were plays he could've made to put the team in a better position. He later said that the team just needs to look in the mirror and figure out ways they could've been better so they can move on to the next game.
TCU is back in action this Saturday against SMU. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. on the CW Network.
