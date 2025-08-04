WATCH! Horned Up Episode 3 - Fall Camp Recap Days One And Two
JD and Nick recap what they've seen from the opening of TCU fall camp and what they will look for the rest of the way.
In this story:
The TCU Horned Frogs are back in action and so is Horned Up, a TCU On SI football podcast hosted by JD Andress and Nick Girimonte, detailing all things Horned Frog football.
On episode three of "Horned Up", the duo talks about the opening days of fall camp, detailing health updates, what they have observed, and what they will be looking for the rest of the way.
Watch the episode below, or listen to the show on Apple Podcast or Spotify Podcast under the name "Horned Up"
