WATCH! Horned Up Episode 3 - Fall Camp Recap Days One And Two

JD and Nick recap what they've seen from the opening of TCU fall camp and what they will look for the rest of the way.

JD Andress

TCU Offensive lineman at practice, 08/03/2025
TCU Offensive lineman at practice, 08/03/2025 / Brian McLean, OnAssignment/TCU On SI
The TCU Horned Frogs are back in action and so is Horned Up, a TCU On SI football podcast hosted by JD Andress and Nick Girimonte, detailing all things Horned Frog football.

On episode three of "Horned Up", the duo talks about the opening days of fall camp, detailing health updates, what they have observed, and what they will be looking for the rest of the way.

Watch the episode below, or listen to the show on Apple Podcast or Spotify Podcast under the name "Horned Up"

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

