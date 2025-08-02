WATCH! Press Conference Videos after Day One of TCU's Fall Camp
The Horned Frogs opened up their fall football camp on Friday morning. Afterward, Sonny Dykes and four players met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.
The TCU football team opened up the 2025 fall camp on Friday morning in preparation of the new season, which begins on September 1 in Chapel Hill, NC.
TCU On SI staff along with other members of the media met with head coach Sonny Dykes, quarterback Josh Hoover, wide receiver Eric McAlister, safety Bud Clark, and defensive back Namdi Obiazor after practice to discuss their expectations of the upcoming season.
Head Coach Sonny Dykes
TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover
TCU Wide Receiver Eric McAlister
TCU Safety Bud Clark
TCU Defensive Back Namdi Obiazor
Fall camp continues for the next month. TCU travels to Chapel Hill to take on the University of North Carolina on Monday, September 1, at 7 p.m. CT.
