WATCH! Press Conference Videos after Day One of TCU's Fall Camp

The Horned Frogs opened up their fall football camp on Friday morning. Afterward, Sonny Dykes and four players met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Barry Lewis, JD Andress

Head Coach Sonny Dykes at the first practice of fall camp on Friday.
Head Coach Sonny Dykes at the first practice of fall camp on Friday. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU On SI
The TCU football team opened up the 2025 fall camp on Friday morning in preparation of the new season, which begins on September 1 in Chapel Hill, NC.

TCU On SI staff along with other members of the media met with head coach Sonny Dykes, quarterback Josh Hoover, wide receiver Eric McAlister, safety Bud Clark, and defensive back Namdi Obiazor after practice to discuss their expectations of the upcoming season.

TCU Football Press Conference Videos - Fall Camp Day One

Head Coach Sonny Dykes

TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover

TCU Wide Receiver Eric McAlister

TCU Safety Bud Clark

TCU Defensive Back Namdi Obiazor

Fall camp continues for the next month. TCU travels to Chapel Hill to take on the University of North Carolina on Monday, September 1, at 7 p.m. CT.

Barry Lewis
JD Andress
