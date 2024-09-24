Week 4 TCU Football: DAWG of the Week - Jack Bech (Again!)
Week Four has come and gone, and it is now time for my DAWG of the week.
Now, I know the outcome of this game is not what we all hoped for. We were all looking forward to this game against SMU and to make this a statement win for the Horned Frogs.
Unfortunately, though, the boys in purple were unable to get it done this week, but we still had some great performances this weekend. We still had a DAWG of the week.
So, with that being said, my Week 4 DAWG of the week is… Jack Bech. That’s right, for the second straight week, Bech finds himself named the DAWG of the week.
Even though the Horned Frogs couldn’t get it done, Bech still had an outstanding game. Bech bolstered the offense with eight receptions for 166 yards and averaged 20 yards per reception. He also scored two touchdowns, making his season total sit at four.
Bech continues to be the first option for quarterback and two-time DAWG of the week Josh Hoover. Even though the boys weren’t able to get it done this week, the duo still looks very good and will have a promising season going forward.
That being said, Jake Bech is the Week 4 DAWG of the week. Tune in next week and all season long, and maybe your favorite player will be the DAWG of the week.
