Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Eight
For the first time in a few weeks, Big 12 fans can watch every team in the conference this weekend. Not every game is essential, though, so which game deserves your attention the most?
1. Colorado at Arizona
While this game doesn't have much impact on the standings, this game will provide plenty of offensive fireworks for your viewing.
2. #17 Kansas State at West Virginia
The Mountaineers have struggled thus far, but the Wildcats have yet to string together back-to-back good weeks this season. Is this the first time they do it, or is it a trap game?
3. Baylor at Texas Tech
Can the Red Raiders keep up their run? Is this the week Baylor fires Aranda? While the game still won't tell us much about Texas Tech, we could get the first hiring of the year with a blowout loss by Baylor.
4. TCU at Utah
With Cam Rising out for the foreseeable future, will the Utes be able to have a viable offense against a struggling Horned Frog defense?
5. Houston at Kansas
With how the Jayhawks have played this season, this could be their only chance for a conference win while Houston is looking to build off of their win against TCU two weeks ago.
6. Arizona State at Cincinnati
The winner of this game has the potential to make some serious noise in the conference and will be 3-1 in Big 12 play with a win. While the jury is still out on how good they are, the winner would remain at the top of the standings.
7. #13 BYU vs Oklahoma State
BYU continues to climb the rankings, yet we still don't know if they are good. Hosting a Gundy-led team with nothing to lose is a dangerous combination for a trap game. Is this the week we finally find out who the Cougars are?
8. #9 Iowa State vs UCF
The Knights have been on the decline since their comeback victory against TCU, and with the news of more players hitting the portal, Gus Malzhan could be losing the program against a red-hot top-10 Cyclones team.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.