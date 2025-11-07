Which Iowa State Football Players to Watch When TCU Plays the Cyclones
The Cyclones started their season red-hot and looked like legitimate Big 12 title contenders and maybe even more. However, things have gone south for Iowa State lately. They’ve dropped their last four games, struggling defensively due to key injuries, failing to establish a consistent passing game, and performing poorly in red-zone situations.
Iowa State’s rushing attack has been stellar this season, but there’s only so much it can do with an inconsistent passing game. The Horned Frogs have also been strong against the run, which could bring a real challenge for the Cyclones.
For TCU, this is a must-win game to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship. The Horned Frogs need to limit mistakes, find more consistency on offense, and focus on slowing down Iowa State’s rushing attack. Here are a few Cyclones who can make a difference on Saturday.
Iowa State Football Players to Watch
QB #3 Rocco Becht
Rocco Becht has been one of the most talented quarterbacks in the Big 12 over the past few years. Despite some recent struggles, he has usually done a solid job of protecting the football and winning games. He has developed into one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the conference.
While he isn’t the tallest player, he still has the mechanics, footwork, and mobility to make plays happen. His arm strength isn’t elite, but it’s effective enough to execute Iowa State’s offense. Becht excels on short to intermediate throws, where he shows great timing and touch. He’s an excellent decision-maker who rarely gets rattled. TCU must get to him early and apply pressure, because if he settles in, he can quickly become a problem.
Rocco Becht's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Toucdowns
2022
65
0
1
69.7
2
0
2023
3,120
23
8
150.7
63
3
2024
3,505
25
9
138.1
318
8
2025
2,119
11
7
135.3
66
8
RB #26 Carson Hansen
The Cyclones have a great rushing attack with Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III. They are a strong duo who have helped bring the offense to life. Hansen has an impressive combination of speed, size, and vision, making him an instant threat. He doesn’t shy away from contact and is capable of handling a heavy workload. His size also allows him to block effectively and catch passes out of the backfield, making him an even bigger threat. The Horned Frogs must slow him down early, or Iowa State’s run game could take over the contest.
Carson Hansen's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2023
22
67
0
3.0
2024
151
752
13
5.0
2025
113
613
4
5.4
WR #9 Brett Eskildsen
The young sophomore receiver has had a breakout season, leading the team in receiving yards. He has a solid combination of size, speed, and athleticism that makes him a reliable go-to option for Rocco Becht. As the Cyclones’ number one target, he’s someone to keep an eye on for the deep ball. His speed allows him to get open quickly and create big-play opportunities.
Brett Eskildsen's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2024
2
17
0
8.5
2025
22
414
3
18.8
DB #31 Marcus Neal Jr.
Neal Jr. is everything you want in a defensive back. He has size, speed, and athleticism. He plays with great physicality and has a knack for locking down receivers. TCU must be prepared, as he’s always lurking and ready to make a play. His talent and instincts make him dangerous, especially when opponents make mistakes.
Marcus Neal Jr.'s Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2024
6
12
1
0
0
1
2025
36
26
1
3
1
1