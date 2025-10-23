Which West Virginia Football Players to Watch When TCU Heads to Morgantown
The Mountaineers have had their fair share of injuries and struggles this season, but, in my opinion, they remain a team no one can take lightly when they play at home. Morgantown, West Virginia, has proven to be a very tough place to play.
For TCU, they have the talent to compete with and beat nearly any team when they play with intensity and limit mistakes. However, they have struggled to be consistent, especially late in the game. They will need to start fast against West Virginia and not let the pedal off the medal.
This means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense will have to step it up and eliminate their mistakes, which have haunted them this season. The Horned Frogs just need to find a rhythm and stick to it.
Of course, you can check out the TCU on SI Preview for a full breakdown heading into the matchup.
West Virginia Football Players to Watch
QB #14 Khalil Wilkins
The quarterback room for West Virginia is really banged up, including Wilkins; however, he is questionable, and the team would love for him to play. If not, they might be forced to turn to a true freshman or a walk-on quarterback.
Wilkins is an athletic, dual-threat QB with a ton of upside. He fits perfectly within the Mountaineers’ RPO-heavy offense. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he is known for his arm strength, explosiveness as a runner, smooth delivery, and ability to throw on the move. The young quarterback needs to work on his decision-making, but he is nobody to take lightly, because he can kill teams with his legs.
Khalil Wilkins' Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
2025
176
1
2
93.8
243
2
RB #20 Diore Hubbard
The Mountaineers’ running back room is facing a situation similar to their quarterback group, dealing with multiple injuries that have thinned the depth chart. With both of West Virginia’s starting backs ruled out for the matchup against TCU, redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard is expected to handle the bulk of the carries. Look for Hubbard to take on an expanded role and serve as the primary option in the backfield for the Mountaineers.
Hubbard is an explosive, talented playmaker with tons of potential in the Mountaineers’ offense. His strengths include his quick speed, balance, and receiving ability, allowing him to make plays in both the run and pass game. Hubbard has handled an increased workload this season and earned praise from coaches for his toughness and energy. If TCU can slow down Hubbard, they will have a great chance in this matchup.
Diore Hubbard's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2024
1
1
0
1
2025
35
124
3
3.5
WR #4 Cam Vaughn
Vaughn is a transfer from Jacksonville State who brings size, speed, and playmaking ability to the Mountaineers’ offense. He was a former high school quarterback, who has a strong football IQ allowing him to adapt quickly to new offensive systems.
Vaughn’s biggest strengths are his deep-threat ability and athleticism, which allow him to consistently keep defensive backs on their heels and create separation downfield
Cam Vaughn's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2023
0
0
0
0
2024
48
803
5
16.7
2025
21
335
3
16.0
S #5 Fred Perry
Perry is a tough, experienced nickel/safety hybrid for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He is also a transfer from Jacksonville State, where he consistently led his team in tackles.
He excels in run-support and blitz roles thanks to his physicality, strong instincts and tackling production, making him a reliable presence in the back end.
TCU must be ready to establish its run game, or he could significantly disrupt the rushing attack.
Fred Perry's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2022
0
0
0
0
1
1
2023
49
75
0
5
1
3
2024
46
109
3
2
0
2
2025
29
45
1
2
0
2
S #24 Darrian Lewis
Lewis is a multi tool, physical playmaker who transferred from Akron, who has immediatley made an impact at West Virginia.
He has a strong ability to support the run and disrupt the passing game. Lewis excels in man and zone coverage, healso brings leadership to the secondary. Lewis also adds flexibility to the defense by playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield.
Josh Hoover must protect the football, as Lewis has a natural ability for breaking up passes.
Darrian Lewis' Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2022
30
54
1
6
1
0
2023
48
74
0.5
3
0
1
2024
43
74
0
6
1
0
2025
24
42
0
0
2
0