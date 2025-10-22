TCU Leaps to Unprecedented Spot in Week Eight Big 12 Swag Rankings
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest threads in college football. Each week, we break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were Texas Tech for Home Jersey of the Week and TCU for Away Jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last week’s overall winner goes to Texas Tech, thanks to their new throwback uniforms featuring a unique look. While I prefer their old logo, the current one still isn’t bad and has a creative flair to it. And this week's overall winner? It's the TCU Horned Frogs!
The Big 12 is loaded with iconic looks and bold alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part: Uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 8 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs once again made another statement with a very nice purple and white combination, which had a very clean look to it.
TCU always has a strong look, no matter what combination they wear. The purple and black combo is just another example of greatness. The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football.
Home Thread Rankings:
1. TCU- The Horned Frogs’ purple and black combo with chrome purple helmets looked great, even in the rain. The purple-on-black design has such a clean and nice look that it stands out perfectly. I love this week’s uniform because it’s unique and sets TCU apart from other teams that wear purple. The Horned Frogs have me sold on this look.
2. Houston- I love the red and white look the Cougars pulled off this week. The predominantly red design with white accents looks clean and sharp, tying together perfectly. Houston has done a great job with its uniforms this season, and they’ve won me over with this fit once again.
3. Oklahoma State- This might be an unpopular opinion, but I like the orange-out uniforms for the Cowboys. They bring energy and set the team apart from others. The bright orange instantly pops and adds a rush of excitement to the field. Overall, it’s a great look.
4. UCF- The all-black uniform with a gold helmet is a solid look. It is bold, intimidating, and powerful on the field. However, it lacks a bit of uniqueness, which keeps it from ranking higher on my list. UCF’s uniforms have been missing some excitement lately, but this one is far from bad.
5. BYU- The all-blue uniforms aren’t bad, but like UCF’s, they lack uniqueness. We’ve seen these or very similar versions from BYU before. The colors themselves are great, but the overall look is missing that extra appeal. Still, it’s far from a bad uniform.
6. Arizona State- Arizona State finds themselves at the bottom of the rankings this week with their uniform combo. The colors just don’t work for me, and it’s hard to tell what’s on their helmets. The concept is there, but the execution just misses the mark.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. Texas Tech- The Red Raiders have done it again with their red jerseys and pants paired with black helmets. It’s a bold, eye-catching look that really pops and stands out on the field. Overall, a clean and powerful uniform combo.
2. Arizona- Arizona rarely misses with their uniform combos, and this is yet another example of a well-executed fit. I didn’t love how it meshed with Houston’s uniforms, but that’s hardly their fault. The white jerseys paired with the shiny red helmets make for a fiery look.
3. West Virginia- West Virginia has had some of my favorite uniform combos this season, some of the best I’ve seen. This week’s look was solid overall, but the yellow pants made the uniform feel a bit off and too busy. I loved the helmet and jersey combination; those looked great. If they had gone with white or blue pants instead, it would’ve been perfect.
4. Baylor- This is one of my favorite uniform combos from Baylor, mainly because it features the least amount of that harsh yellow. The helmets are clean and give off a sharp, polished look. Overall, it’s a solid uniform and one of Baylor’s better designs.
5. Utah- I really like these uniforms, but they’re missing a touch of white to balance things out; the red is just a bit overwhelming. Overall, it’s not a bad look, but adding some color contrast in the helmets or pants, like Texas Tech did, would have made a big difference.
6. Cincinnati- Cincinnati’s whiteout uniforms are clean and crisp, but they lack a bit of appeal. The design is very plain and doesn’t have much pop. With a few added details or accents, these could’ve been amazing, but as they are, they come off a bit flat.
Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State had a Week Eight bye and are not in this week's rankings
Overall Week Winner: TCU
It was a clean, sharp look from the Horned Frogs this week. The helmet design was outstanding, and the purple paired perfectly with the black. The lettering and everything just pops with this combination. I’m a huge fan of this combo, one of TCU’s best looks.