Trip To The Mountains - Previewing The TCU vs. West Virginia Matchup
The TCU Horned Frogs bounced back with a nice win over their rivals, the Baylor Bears, in a long, weather-delay-filled game in Fort Worth. Now, though, they will hit the road to one of the Big 12's most challenging road environments to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
While the Mountaineers have been one of the worst teams in the conference this season, that doesn't mean the win will be easy for the Horned Frogs; they are just 2-6 in Morgantown since 2016 and are 1-2 on the road this season.
Can the Horned Frogs start a winning streak as they close out the middle third of their season, or will their road woes catch up to them for the third time this season?
Two-Touchdown Favorites
The Horned Frogs enter the contest as 14.5-point favorites over the Mountaineers, a testament to their offense, having a strong showing in their win against the Bears, and the struggling Mountaineers, who were dominated by UCF 45-13.
The Mountaineers don't really have a bright spot on either side of the ball in year one of the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez. They rank 100th in FBS with 354.1 yards per game on offense, and 116th on defense, allowing 416.4 yards per game to their opponent. Their one strong suit is their rushing attack, where they rank 33rd in FBS with 195.4 yards per game.
Quarterback Khalil Wilkins leads the rushing attack with 243 yards and two touchdowns on 54 attempts. The Mountaineers have three other players who average five yards per carry (on 20 or more attempts) in Jaylen Henderson, Tye Edwards, and Jahiem White, with the latter of the three averaging the second most per game on the team with 44.4 yards.
They rarely air the ball out, averaging 158.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 125th in FBS. Out of 136 FBS teams, they are 120th or worse in every single passing statistic, including 132nd in completion percentage at 54 percent, and 124th in quarterback sacked percentage at 10.18 percent.
While they run the ball 61.87 percent of the time, which is 8th in the country, and they have a mobile quarterback, which has often proved to be the kryptonite for the Horned Frogs, the threat of passing isn't as high as that of the opposing teams they have faced this season.
While the Horned Frogs have had their struggles on the road, including in Morgantown over the last decade, this feels like the perfect game for them to right those wrongs and become bowl-eligible on the season with their sixth win. With the bye week on the horizon, the Frogs will have all hands on deck to continue their season along and start a winning streak entering the last five weeks of the season.