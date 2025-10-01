Why One TCU Receiver Is on the Verge of a Larger Role
With an injury to Eric McAlister prior to last week’s game against Arizona State, the TCU offense was searching for its next man up. Jordan Dwyer has been a crucial part of the receiving game, as well as Joseph Manjack IV, but Dozie Ezukanma has shown promising signs of development.
The 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman played in just three games last season, seeing the field in victories over Long Island University, Arizona, and Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl. Ezukanma is a Fort Worth native, where he was a three-star recruit out of Timber Creek High School. His brother, Chukwuerika “Erik” Ezukanma, played at Texas Tech before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. He is in his fourth season in the NFL.
Dozie has impressed in practice and saw increased action against Arizona State, where he made one catch for 17 yards. Obviously, Ezukanma did not make any headlines, but under the microscope of TCU Football, Sonny Dykes has witnessed the development. He said, “I was really pleased with what he did. He didn’t get a ton of opportunities, but I thought he performed well.”
Alluding to Ezukanma’s role growing as the season progresses, Dykes said, “He’s going to have to go out and play at a high level, and he is certainly capable of it. And our expectations for him are very high.”
The college football season is a long one, where programs find themselves relying on players deep on the depth chart. For the Frogs, they’ve had to find solutions in not only the receiving game with McAlister’s absence, but the offensive line as well. The Frogs have had the same sentiment toward their rushing game, too. Kevorian Barnes, who looked to be a refreshing piece of the ground game, has been out due to injury for the last two weeks.
While Ezukanma’s role with the Frogs has been minimal, it will continue to grow as the season goes on. Dykes has made it clear that he and his coaching staff believe in the young receiver. He has the speed and the height to be trouble for opposing defenses, and whether it is this season or not, Ezukanma will certainly be an integral piece of TCU’s offense in the near future.
What’s Next?
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) will look to get their first conference win when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday night. Kick off is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.