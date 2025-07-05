Killer Frogs

Cam Norrie Advances to Wimbledon's Second Week

Four former Horned Frogs began the week at this year's Championships, and Norrie is the only one advancing to the second week.

Barry Lewis

Jul 4, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Cameron Norrie (GBR) waves to the crowd after his match against Mattia Bellucci (ITA)(not pictured) on day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
For the first time since 2022, Cameron "Cam" Norrie will play in the second week of Great Britain's, his home country, crown jewel of tennis - The Championships, Wimbledon.

Norrie, the former TCU Horned Frog, defeated Italy's Mattia Bellucci on Friday in his Third Round match in straight sets - 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3. Norrie will now play Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Sunday.

Norrie is the only Brit left in the Gentlemen's Draw after the top British player, Jack Draper, lost to Croatia's Marin Cilic in the Second Round on Thursday. Norrie is also the only remaining former Horned Frog still playing at Wimbledon this year.

Four former players started the week. Jake Fearnley lost his opening-round singles match on Monday. Jack Pinnington Jones lost in his second-round singles match on Thursday. And Lui Maxted lost his opening-round doubles match.

Norrie was forced to play from behind immediately in the match against Bellucci, as the Italian broke Norrie's serve in the first game of the match and then held serve in the second game. Norrie was able to fight back and force the tiebreaker in the first set, which he won 7-5.

The next two sets were easier for Norrie as he sailed through those. He won the second set 6-4 and the third 6-3.

"It's been a lot of fun so far," was Norrie's reaction in his postmatch press conference. TCU fans have also been having fun, as coach David Roditi and others have been spotted all week in the stands donning their TCU purple.

Norrie reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, then the No. 1 seed in the tournament. He followed that appearance, making it to the Fourth Round of the 2022 US Open. Since then, though, he has battled injuries and not advanced past the third round in any Grand Slam tournament until this week.

Cam Norrie’s 2024 Wimbledon

  • First Round - defeated Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) - 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
  • Second Round - defeated Frances Tiafoe (USA) - 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5
  • Third Round - defeated Mattia Bellucci (Italy) - 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3
  • Fourth Round - faces Nicolas Jarry (Chile) on Sunday, July 6

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

Norrie's match against Jarry is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. CT on Sunday, July 6. It will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

