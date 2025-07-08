Mirra Andreeva vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal (Andreeva Expected to Advance)
At just 18 years of age, Mirra Andreeva has a chance to become the fourth-youngest women's singles winner at Wimbledon, just one year older than her fellow Russian, Maria Sharapova, who won Wimbledon at 17 years of age in 2004.
She still has a tough road ahead of her to achieve the feat, but she's three wins away, with one of those matches coming against Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals. Oddsmakers expect her to win and advance to the semifinals, but will she step up to the moment?
Mirra Andreeva vs. Belinda Bencic Odds
Moneyline
- Mirra Andreeva: -240
- Belinda Bencic: +185
Total
- 21.5 (Over -130/Under -105)
Mirra Andreeva vs. Belinda Bencic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Mirra Andreeva: How Did They Get Here
The 18-year-old has a chance to make the deepest run she's made at a grand slam so far in her young career. She has made it to the semifinal in singles at the French Open in 2024 as well as the semifinals in doubles at both the Australian Open and French Open this year.
She has already posted her best finish at Wimbledon after failing to make it past the opening round last year. The No. 7 seed took down Mayar Sherif in the opening round and then followed it up with a win against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round. She went on to defeat Hailey Baptiste in the third round and No. 10 Emma Navarro in the Round of 16.
Andreeva has yet to drop a single set this tournament and has only had one go to a tiebreaker.
Belinda Bencic: How Did They Get Here
Belinda Bencic rode wins against Alycia Parks, Ela Jacquemot, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto into the Round of 16, where she pulled off a significant upset in taking down No. 18, Ekaterina Alexandrova.
This is already the best Wimbledon finish Bencic has had in her career. Her best finish at a Grand Slam was a semifinal appearance at the 2019 U.S. Open.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and What the Odds Say
DraftKings has Mirra Andreeva set as the -240 favorite, an implied probability of winning of 70.59%.
This will be the first time these two have faced each other in their professional careers.
It's hard to doubt Andreeva, who has yet to drop a single set in the entire tournament. Not only that, but Bronzetti was the only one to even push a set to a tiebreak. We knew the 18-year-old was going to make a deep run at a Grand Slam, and this looks like the tournament where she's going to do it.
Meanwhile, Bencic has dropped two sets and survived a 10-7 tiebreak against Cocciaretto in the third round. I'm not going to put too much stock in an upset win against Alexandrova, who has failed to show up in big matches in grand slams in the past.
If you don't want to lay the -240 price tag on Andreeva, consider betting on her to win and cover the -3.5 game spread at -120.
Pick: Andreeva -3.5 games (-120) via DraftKings
