Desmond Bane Traded From Grizzlies to Magic
The Memphis Grizzles traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round draft picks, and a first-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Sunday.
The Magic are making a big move to become contenders in the Eastern Conference, adding Bane to their young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. It shows they’re serious about winning now.
The former TCU guard is one of just three NBA players since 2020 with 800 made threes while shooting 40% from deep. He’s also hit 43.2% of his catch-and-shoot threes over the past five seasons, ranking third among high-volume shooters. He brings much-needed shooting to an Orlando team that finished last in the league in three-point percentage this season.
Bane, 26, averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 69 games this year. Over five seasons with Memphis, he’s posted career averages of 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.
Desmond Bane has become one of the Big 12’s standout NBA success stories. He evolved from a TCU star into a top-tier pro shooter, helping elevate the program’s reputation for producing NBA-ready talent.
More than just a trade, Bane’s move to Orlando marks a major shift for both teams and another win for TCU’s growing presence in the league.
