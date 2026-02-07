Former Frogs Miss Super Bowl LX but the Big 12 is Well Represented

14 Former Big 12 Players on the Two Teams’ Rosters

TCU’s Big 12 Conference will be represented by a combined 14 players on the rosters of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, which is scheduled for a 5:30 pm (Central) kickoff, on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Seattle’s roster includes former Big 12 players from Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, Utah, Colorado, Kansas and Iowa State.

New England’s roster includes former Big 12 players from Houston, BYU, Utah, UCF and Cincinnati.

No former TCU Horned Frogs will be in Super Bowl LX. This is only the second time in the last 13 Super Bowls that TCU will not be represented in the big game.

TCU had several opportunities to be represented in Super Bowl LX. Fourteen former Frogs were on the rosters of eight playoff teams, but all of those teams were eliminated during the playoffs.

The most recent former TCU football player to represent the Frogs on a Super Bowl team was Jared Wiley, who was a tight end on the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs in their 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025. Wiley did not play in the game. He had played in seven games with two starts during the regular season, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Super Bowl LVIII was special for former TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang. He became a Super Bowl champion for the second straight season. His Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on February 11, 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII also was special for former Horned Frogs Dee Winters, Jason Verrett and Matt Pryor, who were on the roster of the 49ers. Verrett also was on the roster of the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In that Super Bowl, San Francisco lost, 31-20, to the Kansas City Chiefs, who won their first NFL championship in 50 years.

Niang is one of 23 former TCU players with a Super Bowl championship ring. He is one of five Horned Frogs with multiple rings.

Former Horned Frogs Larry Brown and Marcus Cannon each won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and New England Patriots (XLIX, LI, LIII), respectively. Former Frog Tommy Joe Crutcher won two Super Bowls (I and II) with the Green Bay Packers. Norm Evans won two championship rings (Super Bowls VI and VII) with the Miami Dolphins.

Cannon played in five Super Bowls (XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII, LIII) with the New England Patrots, which is the most of any former Horned Frog. Kenneth Davis played in four Super Bowls (XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII) with the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, he never won a championship ring.

Guy Morriss is the only former TCU football player who made it to Super Bowls with two different teams. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV and with the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. The Eagles lost, 27-10, to the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots lost, 46-10, to the Chicago Bears.

Brown is the only former Frog who is a Super Bowl MVP. As a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, Brown earned the MVP award in Super Bowl XXX after recording two crucial second-half interceptions in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Horned Frogs Who Have Won a Super Bowl

Josh Boyce: New England Patriots (Super Bowl XLIX)

Larry Brown: Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

Norm Bulaich: Baltimore Colts (Super Bowl V)

Marcus Cannon: New England Patriots (Super Bowl XLIX, LI, LIII)

Tommy Joe Crutcher: Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl I, II)

Charles Davis: Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl IX)

Norm Evans: Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VI, VII)

Clint Gresham: Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl XLVIII)

Gaylon Hyder: St. Louis Rams (Super Bowl XXXIV)

Travin Howard: Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI)

Cedric James: New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXIX)

Bob Lilly: Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl VI)

James Maness: Chicago Bears (Super Bowl XX)

Mickey McCarty: Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl IV)

Marshall Newhouse: Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XLV)

Lucas Niang: Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVII, LVIII)

Joe Noteboom: Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI)

Jared Retkofsky: Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XLIII)

Bo Schobel: Indianapolis Colts (Super Bowl XLI)

Michael Toudouze: Indianapolis Colts (Super Bowl XLI)

Greg Townsend: Los Angeles Raiders (Super Bowl XVIII)

Ryan Tucker: St. Louis Rams (Super Bowl XXXIV)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl LII)

TCU Players Who Have Appeared in the Super Bowl

Lyle Blackwood: Miami (Super Bowl XVII, XIX)

Josh Boyce: New England (Super Bowl XLIX)

Larry Brown: Dallas (Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

Norm Bulaich: Baltimore (Super Bowl V)

Marcus Cannon: New England (Super Bowl XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII, LIII)

Tommy Joe Crutcher: Green Bay (Super Bowl I, II)

Charles Davis: Pittsburgh (Super Bowl IX)

Kenneth Davis: Buffalo (Super Bowl XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII)

Norm Evans: Miami (Super Bowl VI, VII, VIII)

Clint Gresham: Seattle (Super Bowl XLVIII, XLIX)

Sherrill Headrick: Kansas City (Super Bowl I)

Travin Howard: Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LIII, LVI)

Gaylon Hyder: St. Louis (Super Bowl XXXIV)

Cedric James: New England (Super Bowl XXXIX)

Colin Jones: Carolina (Super Bowl 50)

Bob Lilly: Dallas (Super Bowl V, VI)

James Maness: Chicago (Super Bowl XX)

Mickey McCarty: Kansas City (Super Bowl IV)

Guy Morriss: Philadelphia (Super Bowl XV), New England (Super Bowl XX)

Marshall Newhouse: Green Bay (Super Bowl XLV)

Lucas Niang: Kansas City (Super Bowl LVII, LVIII)

Joe Noteboom: Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LIII, LVI)

Bobby Pollard: Seattle (Super Bowl XL)

Matt Pryor: San Francisco (Super Bowl LVIII)

Jared Retkofsky: Pittsburgh (Super Bowl XLIII)

Barret Robbins: Oakland (Super Bowl XXXVII)

Bo Schobel: Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI)

Michael Toudouze: Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI, XLIV)

Greg Townsend: Los Angeles Raiders (Super Bowl XVIII)

Ryan Tucker: St. Louis (Super Bowl XXXIV)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Philadelphia (Super Bowl LII)

Jason Verrett: San Francisco (Super Bowl LIV, LVIII)

Jared Wiley: Kansas City (Super Bowl LIX)

Malcolm Williams: New England (Super Bowl XLVI)

Dee Winters: San Francisco (Super Bowl LVIII)

