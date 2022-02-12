TCU Horned Frogs in Super Bowl LVI

And then there were two – TCU football alumni, that is. It's the eighth Super Bowl out of the last nine to feature at least one Pro Frog. Not only are they on the roster, but one even made a critical play that sent his team to the Super Bowl.

Both players are on the same sideline for the Los Angeles Rams: linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom.

Howard sealed the NFC Championship game by picking off 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the final minute of the game. At that point, the Rams were nursing a 20-17 lead, having just taken the lead with a Matt Gay field goal.

With the ball back in San Francisco's hands, it looked like L.A.'s backs were against the wall. Howard stepped in big, making the interception and allowing Matthew Stafford to kneel the clock out.

Noteboom, his teammate, saw increased snaps as the year went on. He found himself in a starting role in place of an injured Andrew Whitworth in the NFC Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams placed him on the IR on Friday and he will not play in the game.

While this is Howard's first Super Bowl appearance, Noteboom was a rookie during the 2018 campaign that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. Howard would join the team in the NFL Draft just two months later.

Watch these two TCU alumni in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC is broadcasting this year's Big Game.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.