The Big 12 Has 265 Players Across the NFL as the 2024 Season Kicks Off
Every time the NFL season is about to kick off, there is always palpable excitement around the country.
Aside from people who are fans of specific NFL teams, there are also large numbers of college football fans who like to follow players from their favorite college team into the pros. Fans of Big 12 schools have a lot of players to root for across the NFL.
In fact, there are 265 players from Big 12 schools on NFL rosters. According to a press release from the Big 12, TCU has the most former players in the NFL with 29. In second place is Utah with 28 players, followed by Kansas Stat e and Cincinnati with 20 each. UCF and BYU both have 19, with the Cougars also having alum Andy Reid leading the Kansas City Chiefs to championships as their head coach.
The most high profile player from the Big 12 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former Texas Tech Red Raider has been the best quarterback in the league for several years now and is trying to win his fourth Super Bowl in six years and his third in a row. Former Iowa State Cyclone Brock Purdy is entering the most important season of his career. He is in the final year of his rookie contract for the San Francisco 49ers and is trying to earn a massive payday.
These are just a few of the most high-profile names from the Big 12 that are making the conference proud on the biggest stage in football. Once this season ends, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan will join that list of names as three box-office performers that will represent the conference on Sundays.
