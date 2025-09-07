Which Big 12 Team Has the Most Players on NFL Rosters to Start the 2025 Season?
As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, the Big 12 Conference proudly claims 272 former student-athletes on NFL rosters and practice squads. But which program leads the pack? The answer might thrill Horned Frog fans, because TCU sits at the very top. Here’s the complete ranking of Big 12 programs with players in the NFL this season.
Big 12 NFL Player Representation (2025 Season):
- TCU- 31 players
- Utah-28 players
- Oklahoma State- 21 players
- Cincinnati- 20 players
- Iowa State- 20 players
- Kansas State-18 players
- BYU- 17 players
- Baylor- 16 players
- West Virginia- 15 players
- Houston- 15 players
- Texas Tech- 14 players
- Colorado-14 players
- Arizona- 11 players
- Kansas-10 players
- Arizona State- 9 players
- UCF- 3 players
TCU leads the Big 12 with 31 former players on NFL rosters and practice squads, the most of any program in the conference to start the 2025 season. The Horned Frogs are also tied for 25th nationally in terms of total NFL players, a testament to their impact beyond the conference.
The Horned Frogs’ dominance in this category highlights the program’s steady ability to develop professional-level talent across multiple positions, from offensive linemen to playmakers. For TCU fans, it’s another point of pride and a clear sign that the program’s impact extends well beyond Fort Worth and into the highest level of the game.
For a complete list of all 272 Big 12 players on NFL rosters, click here.
Horned Frogs on NFL Active Rosters
- Steve Avila– Los Angeles Rams, Guard
- Jack Bech– Las Vegas Raiders, Wide Receiver
- Brandon Coleman– Washington Commanders, Offensive Tackle
- L.J. Collier– Arizona Cardinals, Defensive End
- Andy Dalton– Carolina Panthers, Quarterback
- Derius Davis– Los Angeles Chargers, Wide Receiver/Kick Returner
- Emari Demercado– Arizona Cardinals, Running Back
- Dylan Horton– Houston Texans, Defensive End
- Quentin Johnston– Los Angeles Chargers, Wide Receiver
- Cooper McDonald– Kansas City Chiefs, Linebacker
- Kendre Miller– New Orleans Saints, Running Back
- Tre’Von Moehrig– Carolina Panthers, Safety
- Josh Newton– Cincinnati Bengals, Cornerback
- Joseph Noteboom– Baltimore Ravens, Offensive Tackle
- Matt Pryor– Philadelphia Eagles, Offensive Tackle
- Austin Schlottmann– New York Giants, Center
- KaVontae Turpin– Dallas Cowboys, Wide Receiver
- Jared Wiley– Kansas City Chiefs, Tight End
- Savion Williams– Green Bay Packers, Wide Receiver
- Dee Winters– San Francisco 49ers, Linebacker
Horned Frogs on NFL Practice Squads or Injury Reserved Rosters
- Drake Dabney – Tennessee Titans, Tight End
- Obinna Eze– Miami Dolphins, Offensive Tackle
- LaMareon James– Cleveland Browns, Cornerback
- Jalen Reagor– Los Angeles Chargers, Wide Receiver
- JP Richardson– Chicago Bears, Wide Receiver
- John Stephens Jr.– Dallas Cowboys, Tight End
- Tre Tomlinson– San Francisco 49ers, Cornerback
- Lucas Niang– Washington Commanders, Offensive Tackle
- Garret Wallow– Denver Broncos, Linebacker
- Ar’Darius Washington– Baltimore Ravens, Safety
With 31 former players on NFL rosters and practice squads, TCU not only leads the Big 12 but also cements its reputation as a program that consistently develops professional-level young men. From seasoned veterans to emerging playmakers, the Horned Frogs’ presence in the NFL highlights the depth, versatility, and competitiveness of the program.