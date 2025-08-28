Killer Frogs

TCU Is All Over the NFL: 20 Frogs on 2025 Rosters

From Fort Worth to the NFL, TCU’s impact is everywhere: 20 Horned Frogs made active rosters for the 2025 season.

Nicholas Girimonte

May 12, 2023; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and receiver Derius Davis (12) during rookie minicamp at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, and TCU was well represented. A total of 20 former Horned Frogs earned spots on active rosters for the 2025 season.

Below is the full list, organized alphabetically by team city.

1. L.J. Collier - Arizona Cardinals

L.J. Collier TCU Football Arizona Cardinal
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

L.J. Collier enters his seventh NFL season after posting a career high 3.5 sacks last year. The 2019 first-round pick of the Seahawks spent four years at TCU, where he racked up 14.5 career college sacks.

2. Emari Demercado - Arizona Cardinals

Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals TCU Football
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Emari Demercado enters his third NFL season after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The former TCU running back—best remembered for his 150-yard performance against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl—flashed that same explosiveness in Arizona last year, averaging 9.3 yards per carry for the Cardinals.

3. Joseph Noteboom - Baltimore Ravens

Joseph Noteboom TCU Football Baltimore Ravens
Jul 23, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Joseph Noteboom (68) warms up during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Joseph Noteboom begins his first season with the Baltimore Ravens after seven years with the Los Angeles Rams. The 2018 third-round pick appeared in 53 games over four seasons with TCU.

4. Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers TCU Football
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Andy Dalton is still going strong in his 15th NFL season—the fourth-longest among active quarterbacks. The TCU Rose Bowl-winning signal-caller is now in his third year with the Panthers, serving as a backup to Bryce Young.

5. Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers

Tre'von Moehrig Carolina Panthers TCU Football
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) walks on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tre’von Moehrig begins his first season with the Carolina Panthers after four years with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2021 second-round pick recorded seven interceptions across three seasons at TCU.

6. Josh Newton - Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Newton Cincinnati Bengals TCU Football
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) reacts after the victory over the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Josh Newton heads into his sophomore season after appearing in all 17 games as a rookie. The 2024 fifth-round pick is expected to play a key role in the Bengals’ defense this year.

7. KaVontae Turpin - Dallas Cowboys

KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys TCU Football
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

KaVontae Turpin is coming off a First-Team All-Pro season as a return specialist. The former TCU speedster enters his fourth year with the Cowboys under high expectations, having signed a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason—the largest ever for a special teams player in NFL history.

8. Savion Williams - Green Bay Packers

Savion Williams Green Bay Packers TCU Footbal
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams (83) participates in drills during fifth day of training camp on July 28, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Savion Williams begins his rookie season with the Packers after being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The five-year TCU standout comes off a remarkable season in which he excelled at both wide receiver and running back.

9. Dylan Horton - Houston Texans

Dylan Horton Houston Texans TCU Football
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dylan Horton enters his third NFL season with the Texans, finally healthy after battling Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma over the past two years. The 2023 fourth-round pick is perhaps best remembered for his four-sack performance in TCU’s Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan, which propelled the Frogs to the National Championship.

10. Cooper McDonald - Kansas City Chiefs

Cooper McDonald Kansas City Chiefs TCU Football
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cooper McDonald may be the biggest surprise among former Frogs to make an active NFL roster this season. Undrafted in 2025, the former TCU linebacker turned heads with an impressive training camp and preseason, proving to the Chiefs that he had earned his spot on the squad.

11. Jared Wiley - Kansas City Chiefs

Jared Wiley Kansas City Chiefs TCU Football
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jared Wiley heads into his sophomore season after recovering from a torn ACL that ended his rookie year prematurely. The 2024 fourth-round pick is expected to compete as a potential successor to star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

12. Derius Davis - Los Angeles Chargers

Derius Davis Los Angeles Chargers TCU Football
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) runs with the ball after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Derius Davis enters his third NFL season as one of the league’s top return specialists. The 2023 fourth-round pick scored six return touchdowns during his college career at TCU.

13. Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers TCU Football
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quentin Johnston made a major leap in his sophomore season, amassing 717 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games for the Chargers. In his third year, the 2023 first-round pick aims to build on that momentum.

14. Steve Avila - Los Angeles Rams

Steve Avila Los Angeles Rams TCU Football
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Steve Avila has started all 27 games of his first two NFL seasons. As he enters his third year, the 2023 second-round pick is poised to emerge as one of the league’s top guards.

15. Jack Bech - Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders TCU Football
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jack Bech enters his rookie season aiming to make an immediate impact for the Raiders. The 2025 second-round pick comes in with high expectations after totaling 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final season at TCU.

16. Kendre Miller - New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller New Orleans Saints TCU Football
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Injuries have largely sidelined Kendre Miller’s first two NFL seasons. Entering his third year, the 2023 third-round pick appears healthy and is expected to serve as the primary backup to star running back Alvin Kamara.

17. Austin Schlottmann - New York Giants

Austin Schlottmann New York Giants TCU Football
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants center Austin Schlottmann (65) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Austin Schlottmann enters his seventh NFL season after going undrafted in 2019. Now in his second year with the Giants, the four-year Horned Frog standout is set to serve as the team’s primary backup at center.

18. Matt Pryor - Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Pryor Philadelphia Eagles TCU Football
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears guard Matt Pryor (79) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Pryor returns to the Eagles for his seventh NFL season after being originally selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former four-year Frog looks to build on a campaign in which he made 15 starts for the Chicago Bears.

19. Dee Winters - San Francisco 49ers

Dee Winters TCU Football San Francisco 49er
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dee Winters is coming off an impressive sophomore season in San Francisco. The 2023 sixth-round pick is projected to step into a starting linebacker role for the 49ers this year.

20. Brandon Coleman - Washington Commanders

Brandon Coleman Washington Commanders TCU Football
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brandon Coleman became Washington’s starting left tackle as a rookie. The 2024 third-round pick is projected to shift to left guard this season, aiming to continue his success with the Commanders.

Additionally, four more TCU players are currently sidelined with injuries on NFL rosters:

  • Ar'Darius Washington - Baltimore Ravens (PUP)
  • Obinna Eze - Miami Dolphins (IR)
  • Tre Tomlinson - San Francisco 49ers (IR)
  • Lucas Niang - Washington Commanders (IR)

From seasoned veterans to rising rookies, these players showcase TCU’s ability to develop talent ready to succeed at the highest level, cementing the program’s reputation as a true NFL pipeline.

Horned Frog fans have plenty to cheer for on Sundays as they watch their former stars make an impact across the NFL.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

