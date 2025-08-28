TCU Is All Over the NFL: 20 Frogs on 2025 Rosters
NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, and TCU was well represented. A total of 20 former Horned Frogs earned spots on active rosters for the 2025 season.
Below is the full list, organized alphabetically by team city.
1. L.J. Collier - Arizona Cardinals
L.J. Collier enters his seventh NFL season after posting a career high 3.5 sacks last year. The 2019 first-round pick of the Seahawks spent four years at TCU, where he racked up 14.5 career college sacks.
2. Emari Demercado - Arizona Cardinals
Emari Demercado enters his third NFL season after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The former TCU running back—best remembered for his 150-yard performance against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl—flashed that same explosiveness in Arizona last year, averaging 9.3 yards per carry for the Cardinals.
3. Joseph Noteboom - Baltimore Ravens
Joseph Noteboom begins his first season with the Baltimore Ravens after seven years with the Los Angeles Rams. The 2018 third-round pick appeared in 53 games over four seasons with TCU.
4. Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton is still going strong in his 15th NFL season—the fourth-longest among active quarterbacks. The TCU Rose Bowl-winning signal-caller is now in his third year with the Panthers, serving as a backup to Bryce Young.
5. Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers
Tre’von Moehrig begins his first season with the Carolina Panthers after four years with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2021 second-round pick recorded seven interceptions across three seasons at TCU.
6. Josh Newton - Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Newton heads into his sophomore season after appearing in all 17 games as a rookie. The 2024 fifth-round pick is expected to play a key role in the Bengals’ defense this year.
7. KaVontae Turpin - Dallas Cowboys
KaVontae Turpin is coming off a First-Team All-Pro season as a return specialist. The former TCU speedster enters his fourth year with the Cowboys under high expectations, having signed a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason—the largest ever for a special teams player in NFL history.
8. Savion Williams - Green Bay Packers
Savion Williams begins his rookie season with the Packers after being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The five-year TCU standout comes off a remarkable season in which he excelled at both wide receiver and running back.
9. Dylan Horton - Houston Texans
Dylan Horton enters his third NFL season with the Texans, finally healthy after battling Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma over the past two years. The 2023 fourth-round pick is perhaps best remembered for his four-sack performance in TCU’s Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan, which propelled the Frogs to the National Championship.
10. Cooper McDonald - Kansas City Chiefs
Cooper McDonald may be the biggest surprise among former Frogs to make an active NFL roster this season. Undrafted in 2025, the former TCU linebacker turned heads with an impressive training camp and preseason, proving to the Chiefs that he had earned his spot on the squad.
11. Jared Wiley - Kansas City Chiefs
Jared Wiley heads into his sophomore season after recovering from a torn ACL that ended his rookie year prematurely. The 2024 fourth-round pick is expected to compete as a potential successor to star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
12. Derius Davis - Los Angeles Chargers
Derius Davis enters his third NFL season as one of the league’s top return specialists. The 2023 fourth-round pick scored six return touchdowns during his college career at TCU.
13. Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston made a major leap in his sophomore season, amassing 717 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games for the Chargers. In his third year, the 2023 first-round pick aims to build on that momentum.
14. Steve Avila - Los Angeles Rams
Steve Avila has started all 27 games of his first two NFL seasons. As he enters his third year, the 2023 second-round pick is poised to emerge as one of the league’s top guards.
15. Jack Bech - Las Vegas Raiders
Jack Bech enters his rookie season aiming to make an immediate impact for the Raiders. The 2025 second-round pick comes in with high expectations after totaling 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final season at TCU.
16. Kendre Miller - New Orleans Saints
Injuries have largely sidelined Kendre Miller’s first two NFL seasons. Entering his third year, the 2023 third-round pick appears healthy and is expected to serve as the primary backup to star running back Alvin Kamara.
17. Austin Schlottmann - New York Giants
Austin Schlottmann enters his seventh NFL season after going undrafted in 2019. Now in his second year with the Giants, the four-year Horned Frog standout is set to serve as the team’s primary backup at center.
18. Matt Pryor - Philadelphia Eagles
Matt Pryor returns to the Eagles for his seventh NFL season after being originally selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former four-year Frog looks to build on a campaign in which he made 15 starts for the Chicago Bears.
19. Dee Winters - San Francisco 49ers
Dee Winters is coming off an impressive sophomore season in San Francisco. The 2023 sixth-round pick is projected to step into a starting linebacker role for the 49ers this year.
20. Brandon Coleman - Washington Commanders
Brandon Coleman became Washington’s starting left tackle as a rookie. The 2024 third-round pick is projected to shift to left guard this season, aiming to continue his success with the Commanders.
Additionally, four more TCU players are currently sidelined with injuries on NFL rosters:
- Ar'Darius Washington - Baltimore Ravens (PUP)
- Obinna Eze - Miami Dolphins (IR)
- Tre Tomlinson - San Francisco 49ers (IR)
- Lucas Niang - Washington Commanders (IR)
From seasoned veterans to rising rookies, these players showcase TCU’s ability to develop talent ready to succeed at the highest level, cementing the program’s reputation as a true NFL pipeline.
Horned Frog fans have plenty to cheer for on Sundays as they watch their former stars make an impact across the NFL.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.