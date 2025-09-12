How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - Abilene Christian at TCU
TCU (1-0) began its season on the road, blasting Bill Belichick and North Carolina 48-14, and then had the week off for its first bye of the season in Week 2. On Saturday, the Horned Frogs are back in action at the Carter, hosting Abilene Christian (1-1), a squad that has started its campaign with a loss to Tulsa and a win over Stephen F. Austin. TCU is favored by 37.5 points.
TCU vs. Abilene Christian - Game Details
Date: Saturday, September 13
Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Television: ESPN+ with Roxy Bernstein and Todd Doxzon
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Justin Fuente and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE!
TCU vs. Abilene Christian Game Notes
TCU is 18-0 in its last 18 games against FCS opponents. The Horned Frogs last loss at the hands of an FCS program came in 2001, Gary Patterson's first season as the head coach, against Northwestern State. TCU lost 27-24 in overtime.
The Horned Frogs are 21-2 in their last 23 home openers.
Despite there being only 130 miles between the two universities, Saturday's meeting between TCU and Abiene Christian will be the first matchup between the two programs since 1930. The Horned Frogs won that game 62-0 and finished 9-2-1.
Abilene Christian is ranked No. 13 in the FCS top-25.
TCU will wear a green ribbon helmet sticker to honor those who lost their lives in the Central Texas Hill Country floods on July 4.
In the Horned Frogs' win over North Carolina, quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 284 yards, which was enough to pass Kenny Hill and move into the fifth position (6441 yards) on TCU's all-time passing leader list. Max Knake (1992-1995) is fourth on the list with 7370 yards. Trevone Boykin holds the No. 1 spot with 10,728 passing yards