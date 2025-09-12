It's Frogs vs. Wildcats - Our Staff Makes Their Score Prediction
Finally! After a very long wait, the TCU Horned Frogs play their first game of the season at The Carter when the ACU Wildcats make the two hour trek across I-20 on Saturday.
After a decisive win to start the season at UNC, the Frogs then had an odd early bye week. Now, after almost two weeks off the gridiron, it's back to business. It's been 95 years since ACU and TCU played a football game against each other.
In Week One, Andrew was the only one not to pick the Frogs in the UNC win. Brett came the closest with his guess of 34-20 (final score was 48-14).
What does our staff think about the game this week? It shouldn't come as a shock, but not only has every writer selected the Horned Frogs to win, our average margin of projected victory is nearly seven touchdowns.
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Abilene Christian
Andrew Bauhs (0-1) - TCU 49-7
Barry Lewis (1-0) - TCU 48-3
Brett Gibbons (1-0, one closest prediction)- TCU 51-14
Carson Wersal (1-0) - TCU 62-0
Davis Wilson (1-0) - TCU 48-10
Ian Napetian (1-0) - TCU 52-13
JD Andress (1-0) - TCU 59-3
Mac Walters (1-0) - TCU 58-17
Nate Cross (1-0) - TCU 57-14
Nick Girimonte (1-0) - TCU 48-10
Ryann Zeller (1-0) - TCU 60-7
Ryder Solberg (1-0) - TCU 66-3
Tori Couch (1-0) - TCU 50-10
Zion Trammell (1-0) - TCU 52-6
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
Previewing the TCU vs. ACU
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first home game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
TCU versus Abilene Christian kicks off on Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN.