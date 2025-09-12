Killer Frogs

It's Frogs vs. Wildcats - Our Staff Makes Their Score Prediction

Our staff makes their picks as the Horned Frogs host the Wildcats in their 2025 home opener.

Barry Lewis

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Finally! After a very long wait, the TCU Horned Frogs play their first game of the season at The Carter when the ACU Wildcats make the two hour trek across I-20 on Saturday.

After a decisive win to start the season at UNC, the Frogs then had an odd early bye week. Now, after almost two weeks off the gridiron, it's back to business. It's been 95 years since ACU and TCU played a football game against each other.

In Week One, Andrew was the only one not to pick the Frogs in the UNC win. Brett came the closest with his guess of 34-20 (final score was 48-14).

What does our staff think about the game this week? It shouldn't come as a shock, but not only has every writer selected the Horned Frogs to win, our average margin of projected victory is nearly seven touchdowns.

Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Abilene Christian

Andrew Bauhs (0-1) - TCU 49-7
Barry Lewis (1-0) - TCU 48-3
Brett Gibbons (1-0, one closest prediction)- TCU 51-14
Carson Wersal (1-0) - TCU 62-0
Davis Wilson (1-0) - TCU 48-10
Ian Napetian (1-0) - TCU 52-13
JD Andress (1-0) - TCU 59-3
Mac Walters (1-0) - TCU 58-17
Nate Cross (1-0) - TCU 57-14
Nick Girimonte (1-0) - TCU 48-10
Ryann Zeller (1-0) - TCU 60-7
Ryder Solberg (1-0) - TCU 66-3
Tori Couch (1-0) - TCU 50-10
Zion Trammell (1-0) - TCU 52-6

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

TCU Horned Frogs players celebrate after the game at Kenan Stadium
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs players celebrate after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Previewing the TCU vs. ACU

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first home game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Previewing the TCU Horned Frogs Matchup vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Keys to the Game: How the Frogs Can Fend off the Wildcats

Top 15 FCS Program Awaits TCU After Bye Week

Josh Hoover’s Heisman Hype Could Take Off This Weekend

How the Frogs' Defense Can Cage the Wildcats

What The Stats Say About The TCU Horned Frogs vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Opponent Depth Chart: Abilene Christian Wildcats

Know Your Foe: Abilene Christian Football Players to Watch

TCU versus Abilene Christian kicks off on Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football