LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E14: TCU Upsets #25 Baylor on the Road
After beating Baylor on the road then losing at home to Kansas, this week's podcast looks at what's next for TCU men's basketball team.
In this story:
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk yet another 1-1 week for TCU basketball, including an upset victory on the road over Baylor. The two take a look at the week ahead for the Frogs before giving out their Big 12 winners and losers of the week and bringing out the Corn Meter.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published