2022 TCU Soccer Schedule Released

With back-to-back Big 12 titles and Top 10 finishes, Eric Bell has TCU women's soccer performing at an elite level. He has them scheduling at an elite level as well.

TCU women's 2022 soccer schedule has been released, and Frog fans are in for a treat with four of the five out-of-conference home games featuring teams that made the NCAA tournament last year. The out-of-conference away schedule includes another 2021 NCAA tournament team in the University of Southern California and three Texas teams.

Coach Eric Bell has built a women's soccer juggernaut in Fort Worth, and he is bringing in power house program after power house program to get them ready to defend their Big 12 titles. There is no better time to purchase season tickets to one of TCU's most successful athletic programs and the worlds most popular sport than now.

$65 for nine home games is a great value at just $7.22 per match, $5.00 youth, to witness firsthand some of the best matches in the country. Wisconsin, Harvard, Duke, Santa Clara and the University of Texas all made the NCAA tournament last year and are coming to Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium this season. Wisconsin made the round of 16, Duke made the quarterfinals and Santa Clara made the semifinals after winning the whole thing in 2020. West Virginia, Iowa State and Texas Tech round out the home schedule in Big 12 play.

To prepare for the excitement of the 2022 season, TCU Soccer is holding it's first ever Kick-Off Party July 28th 6:15p.m.-9:00p.m. in the Amon G. Carter Stadium Legends clubs and suits.

With former Frogs Emily Alvarado, Yazmeen Ryan, and Jenna Winebrenner all taking their game to the pro ranks, the Frogs and Eric Bell are pumping out professional soccer players at an astounding rate. There are a handful of future professionals on the current TCU roster, and Frog fans are in for a spectacular treat when they witness Messiah Bright's fifth and final season in 2022. Bright is TCU's all time goal scoring and points leader with 39 goals a 92 points(points are goals x2 + assists). The Big 12 tournament Offensive MVP and 1st-team All-American will travel to Sweden this summer with the U.S.A. U-23 national team. Sophomore Camryn Lancaster was called to the U.S.A. U-20 camp in May.

Coach Bell's Horned Frogs are looking to make it a Big 12 3-peat in 2022 and break through to the Women's College Cup for the first time in program history. With Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium setting attendance records and rocking a great home field atmosphere, Frog fans will want to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on a thrilling season.

