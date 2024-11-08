Big 12 Soccer: TCU and Kansas Advance to the Big 12 Soccer Championship
Horned Frogs outlast the Cougars in 2-1 win
1-seed and No. 7 in the nation TCU punched their ticket to the Big 12 Soccer Championship after a tight 2-1 victory over the BYU Cougars.
The Frogs and the Cougars were locked in a stalemate early on, but BYU drew first blood in the 18th minute with a goal from Mackenzee Vance.
TCU continued to pressure BYU’s goal with potent attacks, but couldn’t find a way through. The breakthrough finally came in the 40th minute when Cameron Patton found Caroline Kelly to tap home the equalizer. Not only did the Frogs tie the game, but less than a minute later Seven Castain fired the Frogs into the lead with her 13th goal of the season.
After two goals in quick succession, the Frogs were tasked with holding a one goal lead against one of the most dangerous attacks in the nation. Despite the Cougars efforts, TCU held on and are now into the Big 12 Soccer Championship.
Kansas is into the finals after topping Texas Tech 2-1
The Kansas Jayhawks notched their spot in the Big 12 Soccer Championship after a 2-1 victory over 3-seed Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks took the lead in the 41st minute courtesy of a goal from Raena Knust. Kansas then extended their lead straight out of the halftime break with a goal from Oliva Page in the 50th minute.
Texas Tech halved the deficit when Ashleigh Williams found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback against the Jayhawks.
After Wednesday’s victory, Kansas now has a date with the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Soccer Championship final. The teams will face off on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. from Kansas City, MO.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.