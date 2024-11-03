Big 12 Soccer: TCU, BYU, Texas Tech and Kansas advance to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals
The Sports Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship is well underway in Kansas City, MO and we’re down to just four teams who can take home the tournament championship.
1-seed TCU advances after 3-1 win over 9-seed Colorado
The TCU Horned Frogs earned a first–round bye after being crowned Big 12 regular season champions for the third time in the last five years.
TCU drew Colorado after the Buffaloes defeated the Utah Utes 2-1 earlier in the week, and it is safe to say the Buffaloes were ready. Colorado jumped out of the gates and scored the opening goal after just 38 seconds courtesy of Hope Leyba.
Saturday’s match was eerily similar to that of the previous meeting between TCU and Colorado. When the Frogs traveled to Prentup Field in Boulder, Emerson Layne scored after 88 seconds before TCU scored six-unanswered goals.
In Kansas City, though, TCU found their way back in the 31st minute when Camryn Lancaster equalized with her second goal of the season. The teams were stuck in a deadlock well into the second half until the Frogs drew a penalty and Seven Castain converted from the spot to give the Frogs a 2-1 lead.
Leading by goal with 10 minutes remaining, Caroline Kelly smashed home TCU’s third goal to seal what was a phenomenal performance against the Buffaloes.
The TCU Horned Frogs will now face 4-seed BYU in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.
4-seed BYU breezes past 5-seed Oklahoma State in 5-0 victory
After finishing fourth in the Big 12 the Cougars dominated the Cowgirls to a 5-0 victory, punching their ticket into the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
Freshman midfielder Mike Krommenhoek, who had scored just one goal during the regular season, tallied two goals in five minutes. A shell shocked Oklahoma State side were immediately on the back foot following Krommenhoek’s brace. Just a quarter of an hour later, forward Allie Fryer extended the lead to 3-0 before giving the Cougars a 4-0 advantage with her second goal coming in the 29th minute.
Leading by four at the end of the half, the Cougars put the finishing touches on a dominant victory with a fifth goal courtesy of Mackenzee Vance.
For the Cowgirls, they battled to a 3-2 victory in the opening round of the tournament, taking down the Cincinnati Bearcats 3-2. Unable to prevail against BYU, Oklahoma State’s season has now come to an end after a 5-0 defeat in Kansas City.
BYU is now tasked with a matchup against the 1-seed TCU Horned Frogs, whom they lost to 4-1 back on Sep. 19 in Fort Worth.
2-seed Texas Tech prevails over 10-seed Baylor in a tight 2-1 affair
The 10-seed Baylor Bears entered Saturday’s match as severe underdogs against a Texas Tech team that finished second in the Big 12 behind TCU by just three points. But despite that narrative, the Bears clawed their way to an early 1-0 lead after forward Tyler Isgrig found the back of the net in the fifth minute.
Minutes later, Texas Tech equalized with a strike from Taylor Zdrojewski. Her ninth goal of the season knotted the match at one a piece. On the stroke of halftime, Storie Sexton put the Red Raiders ahead with her second goal of the campaign.
Despite falling behind early, the Red Raiders thoroughly dominated the Bears. Texas Tech outshot Baylor 21-to-9 with 10 shots on targets.
With the win on Saturday, Texas Tech will face the Kansas Jayhawks as the nightcap match on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
6-seed Kansas shocks 3-seed West Virginia in double-overtime victory
The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2019. 6-seed Kansas had controlled much of Saturday’s match against West Virginia, outshooting the Mountaineers 15-to-6 with nine shots on target.
It was a stalemate between the two sides that took the match into overtime. A scoreless overtime period then advanced the match into double-overtime where it took until the 101st minute to see a breakthrough.
Jayhawks’ Lexi Watts placed a right-footed shot into the back of the net to win the match for Kansas in double-overtime. It marks the first time Kansas has made the semifinal round since 2019–also the last time the program had won the Big 12 Tournament.
Kansas will face Texas Tech on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. from Kansas City, MO.
