Frogs Make a Statement in Conference Opener
The Horned Frogs continue to stay on fire, as they began conference play on Friday night against Utah. Fueled by Olivia Geller’s shutout in goal and a decisive shot from Seven Castain, the No. 14 TCU women’s soccer team secured a 1-0 victory over Utah at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.
It was a solid start to conference play, as both teams traded possession and tested each other in the early half. Chances came and went in the first 20 minutes, but the score remained level until the Horned Frogs found their moment and struck first.
In the 20th minute of the game, Cameron Patton delivered a long ball into the box to Sydney Becerra, who lofted a beautiful cross toward the goal. Waiting for it was Seven Castain, who buried a header into the back of the net to put TCU on top. The Horned Frogs carried that 1-0 edge into halftime, though Utah applied steady pressure and held a narrow 7-6 shot advantage going into the break.
The final 45 minutes were defined by TCU's defensive efforts and composure. For the first half hour after the break, the Frogs limited Utah to just a single shot, keeping the Utes from building any type of momentum whatsoever. Though TCU created a handful of opportunities on the Utes' end of the field, a second goal never happened.
In the final few minutes of the game, TCU kept the pressure in Utah’s half, working to hold on to possession and preserve their lead. The Frogs held on until the final whistle, sealing the hard-fought victory, moving to 1-0 in the Big 12.
Olivia Geller had one of the best performances of her season, playing 90 shutout minutes and having four clutch saves in this closely contested match.
TCU opened Big 12 play with a 1-0 victory over Utah, marking the program’s first win against the Utes as conference opponents and ending Utah’s four-game winning streak. Seven Castain scored the game’s lone goal in the first half, her 29th career goal and 10th game-winning goal, assisted by Cameron Patton and Sydney Becerra.
Goalkeeper Olivia Geller matched her career high with four saves, helping the Frogs secure their sixth game in eight this season, allowing one or fewer goals. TCU finished with a 16-12 shot advantage and a 9-5 edge in corners. Key contributors playing the full 90 minutes included Patton, Georgia Leb, and Grace Coppinger, while several players saw action off the bench.
TCU begins their first road swing of Big 12 play with games at Kansas State on Thursday, September 25, and No. 19 Kansas on Sunday, September 28. The Frogs will look to stay hot.