Frogs Silence the Cyclones in 3-1 Win on Senior Day
No. 7 TCU (10-3-0, 4-1-0 Big 12) dominated Iowa State to a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The Frogs were able to recover and finish the week strong after a disappointing loss earlier in the week to unranked Colorado.
It didn’t take long for the Frogs to draw first blood. Cam Patton found herself in a one-on-one on the right wing. After taking on the defender and surging to the endline and whipping in a cross that was deflected, AJ Hennessey picked up the pieces with a left-footed strike in the eighth minute. It was Hennessey’s third goal of the season and her 12th in her TCU career.
The Frogs ambushed the Cyclones a minute later when Seven Castain played a through ball to Patton on the right wing. Patton found her way into the box, cut inside, and curled a left-footed shot to give the Frogs a 2-0 lead after nine minutes. Patton notched her second goal of the season, her first since Aug. 17 against UTSA.
TCU continued to generate threatening attacks, keeping Iowa State on its back foot. In the 32nd minute, the Frogs combined for a well-worked goal slotted away by none other than Seven Castain. A nifty give-and-go with Kaela Martinez found Castain in space to strike for her 10th goal of the season.
The Utah native has now tallied double-digit goals in back-to-back seasons. She now has 33 career goals at TCU, which is best for third in program history, behind Messiah Bright (50, 2018-22) and Jordan Calhoun (36, 2008-11).
Not to mention, Castain was also named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 1, following her hat-trick performance against Kansas. It is Castain’s third conference weekly accolade this season as she continues to dominate in the Big 12 and throughout the nation.
Despite surrendering a goal in the 70th minute, the Frogs’ stout backline continues to have a season for the books. Sunday’s scoreline marks the eighth time this season the Frogs have held their opponents to a goal or less. TCU is 7-1 in those contests.
TCU now improves to 10-3-0 overall and 4-1-0 in Big 12 conference play.
What’s Next?
The Horned Frogs will turn the page and look ahead to their matchup with No. 18 Texas Tech (9-1-1, 3-1-1 Big 12) on Friday, Oct. 10. The Lady Raiders topped the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 2-0. The Frogs and Lady Raiders will face off at 7:00 p.m. CT from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Streaming is available on ESPN+.