Castain Hat Trick Leads TCU to 3-2 Win Over Kansas
No. 10 TCU earned another ranked win after closing out a narrow 3-2 victory over No. 14 Kansas on Sunday. Eric Bell and the Horned Frogs improve to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play after a tremendous performance from Seven Castain that saw her tally a hat trick.
The Frogs fell behind after just five minutes when Lexi Watts opened the scoring for the Jayhawks. Kansas continued to threaten TCU’s goal, but the Frogs finally found the breakthrough in the 24th minute. Castain attempted a pass in the penalty area that was interrupted by the hand of a Jayhawks defender. With a chance from the spot, Castain tied the match at 1-1 after slotting away the penalty.
TCU came out of the half firing on all cylinders. In the 63rd minute, Emma Yolinsky took a shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Kaela Martinez and cleaned up by Castain to give the Frogs a 2-1 lead. Two minutes later, Castain completed the hat trick. Grace Vest’s shot toward the far post was saved by Martinez before Castain picked up the pieces to make it 3-1 in favor of the Frogs.
Kansas nabbed one back with a goal in the 83rd minute, but the Frogs held their own and escaped Lawrence with a tremendous road victory over a ranked opponent.
Following the match, Castain discussed what was a tough midweek victory over Kansas State and how the TCU attack was going to find its way through after some time. She said, “Today was a lot about patience and knowing the opportunities were going to come, and trusting you were going to put them away when you got them.”
Frogs’ keeper Olivia Geller made a career-high six saves against the Jayhawks, who peppered TCU’s goal on Sunday. Kansas had 19 shots, eight of which were on goal, and four corners, but the Frogs prevailed.
For Castain, it marks her second career hat trick for TCU. She bagged four goals against Colorado in October 2024. She sits third in program history with 32 goals, behind Messiah Bright (50, 2018-22) and Jordan Calhoun (36, 2008-11).
Castain has now tallied nine goals this season as she continues to make her case as one of the nation’s top players.
What Next?
With the win, TCU has been victorious in 14 straight conference matches dating back to last season. The Frogs will now switch their focus to their midweek matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (8-1-2, 2-0-1 Big 12) on Thursday, Oct. 2, from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and streaming is available on ESPN+.