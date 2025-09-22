TCU Forward Wins Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week
TCU Soccer's Seven Castain was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a two-goal performance against Gonzaga last week. She opened the scoring against the Bulldogs with a goal in the 26th minute before scoring the game-winner with ten minutes to spare.
This is her second Offensive Player of the Week award this season after earning the accolade in late August. A brace from Castain against No. 9 Iowa earned her conference honors. She now has four goal involvements in the last three games.
Castain leads the Frogs with six goals on the season, and with her brace against Gonzaga, she moves up to third in program history with 29 goals. Castain now passes Michaell Projkof (27, 2013-16) and Gracie Brian (27, 2019-23). She remains behind Messiah Bright (50, 2018-22) and Jordan Calhoun (36, 2008-11), who remain the top two in TCU program history.
The senior forward backed up the weekly accolade by scoring the only goal in TCU's 1-0 victory over Utah in Friday night's conference play opener. Over his three-plus seasons at TCU, Castain has tallied 29 goals and 13 assists. She continues to shine following a stellar 2024 season in which she bagged 13 goals.
This season, Castian leads the conference in total shots (35) and shots on goal (20). Meanwhile, she is second in game-winning goals (3), fourth in goals (6), and fourth in points (14).
TCU is now 7-1 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play after a win over the Utes. The team continues to impress this season as TCU earned a ranked win over No. 9 Iowa in August. TCU has now won three straight since Sept. 7 and will look to roll against Kansas State.
Looking ahead, the next two games for TCU will be on the road. The Frogs, who have had a blistering start to this young season, will need to embrace a good test. The team will first travel to Kansas, first Manhattan before Lawrence.
TCU will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to take on the Wildcats (5-1-2, 0-0-1 Big 12) at Buser Family Park. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, with streaming available on ESPN+. The Frogs will not be at home until the beginning of October. TCU will return to Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium when the team hosts the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, Oct. 2.