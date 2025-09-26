Frogs Top the Wildcats After Becerra’s Late Winner
The No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs (8-1-0, 2-0-0 Big 12) found a late breakthrough against the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2-2, 0-1-1) on Thursday night.
The Frogs’ attack was daring in the first half, but they were unable to score. Kansas State’s backline was on its back foot for much of the first 45 minutes as TCU tallied 10 shots and three on target. While TCU dominated the first half, Kansas State made the necessary adjustments to pose a threat.
The Wildcats found success in the second 45, totalling two more shots than TCU. But the Frogs finally found the breakthrough in the 83rd minute. AJ Hennessey picked out Sydney Becerra just past the center circle. Becerra surged forward, and with the Wildcats' defenders backing up and allowing her space, she struck from just over 25 yards out. Wildcats’ keeper Maddie Sibbing had no answer for Becerra’s strike.
It was Becerra’s second goal for TCU and third game-winning goal of her career.
TCU held onto its narrow 1-0 lead, earning its third clean sheet of the season and second straight win in Big 12 play. Following the match, Eric Bell said, “It was a good performance by our group overall. It's hard to win on the road, and we were able to come away with a 1-0 victory. I'm pretty pleased with the performance by a lot of people, especially people off the bench who came in and kept the level high, especially in the first half. I'm glad to win on the road, go 1-0 today, and look forward to Kansas on Sunday."
This now marks the fifth game-winning goal in the 80th minute or later for the Frogs this season. Bell said, “We find a way to win at the end of the game, and I have heart palpitations at the end of the game. It's like, 'Come on, guys, we can do this.' Somehow, we figure out a way. I don't like it. I don't like that we're trending in that direction, but if we're able to do it and win the game, then that's the most important thing."
TCU has now won 13 straight conference matches dating back to last season.
What’s Next?
The Frogs wrap up their two-game road trip when they head to Lawrence, KS, to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday afternoon. Kick off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT and is available for streaming on ESPN+.