Horned Frog Nation's Finest: Every Sport's Standout Moment

A breakdown of TCU's 2024-25 special moments, just in case you might have forgotten.

Mar 9, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince (13) and head coach Mark Campbell celebrate after defeating the Baylor Lady Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Through the highs and lows, TCU delivered another memorable athletic season. Despite the transition in athletic directors from Jeremiah Donati to Mike Buddie, the Horned Frogs continued to shine across a wide range of men’s and women’s sports. Records were broken, unforgettable memories were made, and lasting legacies were cemented. This season was one for the history books, here is a look back at all that was accomplished.

TCU Football Finished 9-4 and a Bowl Victory

TCU Football had its ups and downs, but finished the season strong by earning the title of 2024 New Mexico Bowl Champions. The Horned Frogs closed the year with a 9-4 record and had plenty to take away from a season filled with growth and big moments.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover set the school's single-season passing yards record last season.

Quarterback Josh Hoover etched his name into the record books by breaking TCU great Trevone Boykin’s single-season passing yards record, finishing with 3,949 yards through the air. He achieved this milestone thanks in large part to a dynamic receiving corps that included Jack Bech, who recorded the fourth-most receiving yards in TCU history; Savion Williams, who served as a swiss army knife for the offense; J.P. Richardson, a reliable speedster; and Eric McAlister, who had a stellar debut season with the Frogs.

Both Bech and Williams were selected in this year’s NFL Draft and will now look to continue building their legacies at the next level.

TCU Women's Basketball Earns Elite Eight Spot

The TCU Women’s Basketball team had an incredible, unforgettable season filled with fun moments and lasting memories. The team was led by a legendary trio of seniors: Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner.

Sedona Prince, Madison Conner, and Hailey Van Lith talking during the TCU and Louisville game, 03/23/2025

In just his second season with the Horned Frogs, head coach Mark Campbell had plenty to be proud of. His squad made the deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history, advancing all the way to the Elite Eight, a task earned by beating Notre Dame not once, but twice in the same season.

This team set a new standard not just for TCU Women’s Basketball but for TCU Athletics as a whole. They shattered numerous school records, including single-season points, assists, and wins. They also secured the program’s first-ever Big 12 regular season and tournament championships. Van Lith broke the single-season scoring record and set a new single-season assists mark. Might I say some jersey retirements may be coming soon.

Talented Freshmen Lead TCU Baseball Back to Postseason Play

TCU Baseball had a tough ending to their season, falling short in the Corvallis Regional, but they bounced back nicely after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2024. Head coach Kirk Saarloos built this year’s team around a talented group of freshmen, including Sawyer Strosnider, Noah Franco, Nolan Traeger, and Mason Brassfield, while also benefiting from key returning leadership in Anthony Silva and Karson Bowen.

TCU outfielder Sawyer Strosnider reacts during the first game of the series with Baylor last weekend. The Frogs are now ranked in two of the five national polls and receiving votes in two others.

The Horned Frogs finished the season 39-20, earning their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance and 18th in the last 21 years. They also advanced to the Big 12 Tournament Championship game, narrowly falling to Arizona. With many key pieces set to return, including their core group of freshmen the Frogs will look to make a push back to Omaha next season.

TCU Beach Volleyball Brings Home the Natty

TCU Beach Volleyball brought home its first-ever national championship trophy, adding another historic title to TCU Athletics’ growing resume. Their incredible season was led by Olympians Daniela Álvarez and Tania Moreno, who clinched the final set in the National Championship to seal the victory for the Horned Frogs. Anhelina Khmil and Ana Vergara also had a phenomenal year, finishing with a perfect 21-0 record and earning Big 12 Pair of the Year honors. This championship run was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the entire TCU sports campaign.

TCU Beach Volleyball celebrating advancing to the National Championship.

TCU Men's Tennis Falls Two Sets Short of Repeating as National Champs

TCU Men’s Tennis nearly captured another title, finishing as the NCAA National Championship runner-up after a hard-fought battle against Wake Forest. It was another great season for the Horned Frogs, who came up just short but showed why they remain one of the premier programs in the country.

Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives earned NCAA Championship honors for their performances. The match also marked the end of four storied TCU careers, as Luke Swan, Lui Maxted, and Pedro Vives, along with junior Jack Pinnington, who will forgo his senior year to turn professional, wrapped up their time in Fort Worth.

TCU's Pedro Vives serves during his finals match. He was tied 3-3 in the 3rd set before giving up the break, which allowed Wake Forest to win the national championship a few games later.

Together, they formed the winningest class in program history, leading the Frogs to an incredible 138-16 overall record. Head coach David Roditi continues to prove why he’s considered one of the best coaches in collegiate tennis.

TCU Volleyball Has Best Season under Coach Williams

TCU Volleyball had its best season yet under head coach Jason Williams, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before a hard-fought loss to Oregon. The team was led by standout star Melanie Parra, who delivered stellar performances time and time again throughout the season. It was a record-breaking year for the program, one that set a new standard and raised the bar for TCU Volleyball for years to come.

TCU Soccer Again Advances to Postseason

The TCU Women’s Soccer team had a strong season, powered by an impressive and young roster that advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs opened the tournament with a win over Stephen F. Austin before falling 1-0 to Penn State in a tightly contested defensive battle.

With a talented core returning, the team is poised for another promising season ahead. Bella Diorio and Cameron Patton also earned the incredible opportunity to attend National Team Training Camp this summer, highlighting the program's bright future.

Both TCU Golf Programs Enjoy Postseason Appearances

TCU Men’s Golf enjoyed a successful season, showing steady improvement with each tournament. The team capped off the year with a 10th-place finish at their NCAA Regional.

On the women’s side, the Lady Horned Frogs also had an impressive campaign, advancing to regionals and narrowly missing a spot at the National Championship tournament by just one stroke. However, standout Sofia Barroso Sá earned an individual berth and proudly represented TCU on the national stage.

Mayberry's National Title Highlights TCU Track & Field's Year

TCU Men’s and Women’s Track & Field had a strong finish to the season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

On the men’s side, Kashie Crockett earned Second-Team All-American honors in the 200m, while the 4x100m relay featuring Justin Frater, Crockett, Jordan Parker, and Sanjay Salmon, ran a season-best 39.35 to earn Honorable Mention status. Freshman Preston Kuznof threw a personal-best in the javelin, also earning Honorable Mention, along with Lloyd Frilot (800m), Jayden Douglas (400m hurdles), and the 4x400m relay team.

The women’s team had their best 4x100m relay finish at nationals since 2007. Freshman Irene Jepkemboi won the Big 12 title in javelin, and Indya Mayberry continued her breakout year after winning the NCAA Indoor 200m title. Both teams earned multiple All-American honors and showed that TCU Track & Field is continuing to rise. The future is bright for the Frogs.

TCU Swim & Dive Make a Splash to the Future

TCU Swim & Dive had a strong year, highlighted by Anna Kwong’s appearance at the NCAA Championships, where she placed 17th in the 1-meter and 19th in the 3-meter dive. The team also had a big showing at the Big 12 Championships, breaking four school records on the first day alone. Filip Suchanski set a new mark in the 200 backstroke, and the men’s diving squad broke the meet record with a dominant performance.

With several All-Big 12 finishes and a solid core returning, TCU Swim & Dive is on the rise and building momentum for next season.

From national championships to record-breaking performances, TCU Athletics delivered a year to remember in 2024-25. Across many sports, Horned Frog athletes rose to the occasion, bringing home hardware, rewriting the record books, and representing TCU with pride on the national stage.

Whether it was buzzer-beaters, walk-offs, championship runs, or unforgettable individual achievements, this year proved that the standard in Fort Worth continues to rise. With a strong foundation in place and plenty of young talent returning, the future is brighter than ever. TCU fans have a lot to be proud of, and even more to look forward to. Go Frogs!

