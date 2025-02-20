Men's Tennis: No. 1 TCU Falls to No. 2 Wake Forest in ITA Indoor National Championship
It was a nailbiter all evening at the ITA Indoor National Championship on Tuesday night at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas. It came down to a decisive 3rd-set on Court One between two of the best singles players in college tennis.
In the end, the No. 2 Wake Forest Demon Deacons captured their second-ever indoor national championship by defeating the No. 1 TCU Horned Frogs 4-3. TCU was playing in its fourth straight title game, having won the indoor natty in 2022 and 2023 and losing it last year to Ohio State.
The dual with the Deacs was a rematch of the semifinals match in last year's ITA Indoor National Championship. That match was played at Columbia University in New York, and TCU won that match 4-2.
TCU is now one of only three programs to appear in four straight Indoor Nationals finals alongside USC (2012-16) and Virginia (2008-12). The Frogs dropped just their fourth indoor match in the last four seasons. TCU will carry a 42-4 indoor record into the 2026 dual season.
TCU lost the doubles point, putting the Frogs behind early in the dual. Wake Forest won the first singles match to take a 2-0 lead. TCU battled back to win three of the singles matches, tying the dual at 3-3. It came down to No. 18 Jack Pinnington versus No. 17 Stefan Dostanic on Court One.
Dostanic won the first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker. Pinnington fought back to win the second set 7-5. Pinnington lost his serve early in the third set. Dostanic held onto that service break advantage and won the third set 6-4.
"A tough championship battle didn't go our way. o proud of our guys. The way we lost the doubles point and they fought back after losing four first [singles] sets, turning two of those matches around. Cooper [Woestendick] getting the 'W' after losing the first set and Duncan [Chan] almost, almost turned his match around with that tiebreaker in the second. And Jack Pinnington gives himself a chance to win the championship there. Stefan was just too good in that third set. He played unbelievable tennis. Served great, returned great, and it just didn't go our way.- David Roditi, Head Coach
ITA Indoor National Championship – Doubles – Wake Forest Won
The intensity of the dual was on display early on in the evening. It took all three courts of double play to determine the winner. Just like in the semifinal match on Monday, the point was decided on Court Three, this time with Duncan Chan and Albert Pedrico falling short, giving the Deacs the doubles point.
Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives, the No. 2 ranked doubles pair and reigning NCAA Champions, lost their set 3-6 to No. 30 Dostanic and DK Suresh on Court One 3-6. The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for the duo. Their record remains a robust 19-3 overall and 12-1 vs. ranked tandems.
Pinnington and Cooper Woestendick, playing on Court Two, defeated the No. 3 ranked doubles pair of Luciano Tacchi and Luca Pow 6-4. Chan and Pedrico then lost 4-6 on Court Three to Franco Capalbo and Ioannis Xilas.
TCU dropped to 9-2 in doubles play this season. The Frogs have claimed 14 of their last 16 possible doubles points dating back to their NCAA Championship. TCU is 29-5 in doubles play on the indoor courts since 2023.
ITA Indoor National Championship – Doubles – TCU 3 - Wake Forest 3
Wake Forest won four of the six opening sets, making TCU play from behind all night. Pedrico lost his match in straight sets on Court Six, 2-6, 3-6. This gave the Deacs a 2-0 advantage. TCU would then win two matches in straight sets to tie the dual at 2-2. Maxted won his match 7-5, 6-3, and Vives won his 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Chan lost his match on Court Four in straight sets, but with a second-set tiebreaker that just kept going, which added to the tension inside the tennis complex. He lost 5-7, 6-7 (9). Woestendick lost his first set on Court Five but battled back to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Pinnington, on Court One, lost his first set 6-7 (3) but forced the decisive third set after winning his second set 7-5. Pinnington lost his second service in the third set and played from behind the rest of the way, losing the set 4-6.
The Horned Frogs open up their outdoor season on Sunday, February 23 when they host Pepperdine at 1pm CT as they begin to defend their NCAA National Championship from the 2024 season.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.