TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Weekend

It's another weekend full of TCU teams in action, this time with a couple of titles on the line.

The TCU beach volleyball team hosts a tournament in Fort Worth and will play four matches. The baseball team got things started with a win on Thursday night over the No. 4 team in the nation - Texas Tech - and hopes to continue that with two more games. The equestrian team is fighting to come home with a natty this weekend. The men's tennis team looks to be in sole possession of the Big 12 regular-season championship title.

Get your popcorn ready and settle in for a great weekend following many of TCU's spring sports.

Here's a schedule to help you follow along:

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

Baseball - Fort Worth, Texas

Due to the Easter holiday on Sunday, this weekend series was shifted to play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Horned Frogs (22-11, 8-5) take on a very hot and No. 4 in the nation Texas Tech team.

TCU got things started with a 7-4 win on Thursday night. Tommy Sacco has been very hot offensively the last couple of weeks. Read why he was selected Shortstop of the Week here. Luke Savage pitched in relief in the 8th and 9th innings. He only faced six batters and threw four strikeouts. His Blessed Feet organization is having a shoe drive at Saturday's game. Read about that here.

Their remaining games this weekend are:

Friday, 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Equestrian - Ocala, Florida

The No. 4 TCU women's equestrian team is one of eight teams that qualified to participate in the NCEA National Championship. Their 4-seed is the highest selection they have been in program history.

On Thursday, the Horned Frogs faced reigning national champions Georgia, the team that eliminated TCU from last year's national championship pursuit. TCU won this year's quarterfinal match 12-8. They advance to the semifinals against Big 12 foe, and current league champion, Oklahoma State. If they win that, they will compete for the national championship on Saturday, which will be another team from Texas.

Friday, April 15 - 1 p.m. - Semifinals

1 p.m. - No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 TCU

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 SMU

Saturday, April 16 - Finals

OSU/TCU vs. Texas A&M/SMU

Tennis - Fort Worth, Texas, and Norman, Oklahoma

The TCU women's and men's tennis teams are in action this weekend as their regular seasons conclude. Both will be hosting the Big 12 Championship on the purple courts next week.

On Thursday, No. 1 Men's Tennis (21-3, 4-0) defeated No. 52 Oklahoma State in Stillwater 5-1 to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. A win on Saturday against Oklahoma and/or a loss by #2 Baylor will give the Frogs the championship outright.

Friday, April 15

2:30 p.m. - Women's Tennis vs. UTSA - Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, April 16

11 a.m. - Women's Tennis vs. Texas Tech - Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m. - No. 1 Men's Tennis vs. No. 38 Oklahoma - Norman, Oklahoma

Track & Field - Tom Jones Memorial - Gainesville, Florida

Both the men's and women's track & field teams travel to Florida this weekend to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial. Teams will compete against Alabama, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, FAU, FIU, Georgia,, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF.

Friday, April 15

1 p.m. - Field events begin

4 p.m. - Running events begin

Saturday, April 16

9 a.m. - Field events begin

11 a.m. - Running events begin

Women's Beach Volleyball - Fort Worth, Texas

This team is on fire. They are ranked No. 2 in the nation. They have a 32-2 record and are off to the best start in their program history and in their league's history. They will host their third tournament of the season, the TCU Invitational, over the weekend and will play four matches. Two of the four matches are once again versus ranked teams.

Their weekend schedule is:

Friday, April 15

10 a.m. vs. Missouri State - The Horned Frogs got things started with a 5-0 sweep

2 p.m. vs. No. 9 Stanford

Saturday, April 16

11:30 a.m. vs. No. 16 Pepperdine

3:30 p.m. vs. Houston Baptist

