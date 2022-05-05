TCU Beach Volleyball Dominates TAMUCC to advance To The Elite Eight

After finishing second in the CCSA Conference championship tournament, the Horned Frogs look to take care of business in the NCAA tournament and bring home the national title from Gulf Shores, Alabama, to Fort Worth.

No. 2 TCU Beach Volleyball (39-3) made history on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 3-0, to record the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. The Horned Frogs dominated play, winning all eight completed sets to advance into the NCAA Quarterfinals on Friday, May 6.

With the win, the Frogs advance into the double-elimination portion of the tournament, where they will play against Georgia State this Friday at 11 a.m. TCU is now 28-0 all-time against in-state opponents and has become the first school from the state of Texas to record a victory at the NCAA Championships.

This year is proving to be a historic year for TCU and for, the state of Texas and all of the colleges in it. The Horned Frogs continue just to let everyone know that TCU Beach Volleyball is the real deal, and it’s here to stay for a long time.

If they keep winning like this, the Horned Frogs of TCU might be a Beach Volleyball school over a football and basketball school.

Sutton MacTavish and Kaylie McHugh put on dominating performance as they put the Frogs on the board first, dictating play from start to finish: 21-9, 21-11. It is their 15th win together this season and third in a row (15-6).

The other dominating pair was Megan Muret and Rochelle Scott. They got on the board with a 21-15, 21-10 result at No. 5. It was their 29th win of the season together, setting a TCU record for the most wins by a pair in a single season.

Then, of course, you cannot forget about the veteran duo as they close it out for the Horned Frogs; Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno clinched the win on court one, winning 21-12, 21-18. The duo matches their season win total from last year, improving to 26-6 this season and 52-15 over their TCU careers.

Next up: TCU will take on Georgia State on Friday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in Gulf Shores on ESPNU; tune in.

