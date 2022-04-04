Skip to main content
TCU Beach Volleyball Drops A Match But Still Dominates

Horned Frogs record best start in CCSA history 28-1. TCU finished 4-1 overall at Mapes Beach Invitational and UCLA Beach Invitational.

The Horned Frogs Beach Volleyball club just continues to play phenomenal volleyball. TCU went into this invitational as the No. 2 team in the nation. All the opponents that the Horned Frogs faced recently were top 10 opponents. TCU took down four out of five of those Top 10 opponents including knocking off the No. 1 team in the nation, UCLA.

"Huge congratulations to the team and everyone supporting us today,” head coach Hector Gutierrez said. ”Today was no easy task, it was beat No. 1 at their court. I'm at a loss for words. I never had doubt in my mind that we were ready to do it. It is no surprise that we are able to compete at this level. The girls have proved to themselves that they deserve the chance to be the best in the country and we proved it today.”

The first day at the invitational, TCU defeated No. 1 UCLA (19-1) 4-1. For the first time this season, TCU defeated two Top 10 opponents in the same day, also taking down No. 9 Hawaii, 3-2. 

Then moving on to the UCLA Beach Invitational, TCU had to play No. 1 UCLA a second time as well as No. 5 Loyola Marymount. For the first time this season, TCU downed two Top 5 opponents in the same day, taking down both No. 5 LMU, 3-2, and No. 1 UCLA, 3-2.

The second win over UCLA was the Frogs 28th consecutive win, which set a new program for most wins in a single season. The old program record was set last season at 26. TCU notched their 5th Top 5 win of the season, the most in program history. The Horned Frogs have achieved 15 ranked wins so far this season, smashing last year’s program record of 10. The Frogs are totaling 15 wins vs. Top 20, 11 vs. Top 10 and five vs. Top 5 opponents.

Then on Sunday, No. 2 TCU took on No. 3 USC. The Frogs suffered their first loss of the season on the final day of the UCLA Beach Invitational losing to the Trojans 1-4.

The Horned Frogs completed the week in Los Angeles with a 4-1 record, collecting two wins over No. 1 UCLA, one over No. 5 Loyola Marymount, and one over No. 9 Hawaii.

Next up: TCU travels to Tallahassee, Florida this weekend for five matches. On Friday, April 8, the Frogs will play Stetson, Florida International, and Florida State. Then on Saturday, April 9, the Frogs will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and LSU. 

