TCU Beach Volleyball Makes History Advancing to Their First National Championship
History is made on the sands of Gulf Shores. For the first time in program history, TCU Beach Volleyball (31-5) is headed to the NCAA Championship Final after a dominant Saturday performance that saw the Horned Frogs defeat both #7-seeded Texas and #6-seeded Cal Poly.
The Horned Frogs, who have steadily climbed into national prominence over the last few seasons, made a resounding statement by sweeping in-state rival Texas 3-0 in the quarterfinals. TCU remains the unquestioned beach volleyball powerhouse in the Lone Star State, improving to 42-0 all-time against Texas programs.
In the semifinal dual, it was the team’s star pairings that carried the Frogs to victory. TCU’s AVCA Top Flight honorees: Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno, Anhelina Khmil and Ana Vergara, and Allanis Navas and Sofia Izuzquiza delivered clutch performances to secure a 3-1 win over Cal Poly and punch the program’s first-ever ticket to the NCAA title match.
In a dramatic semifinal matchup against Cal Poly, Alvarez and Moreno, veterans of Gulf Shores, earned their first point of the weekend at #1 with a tight 27-25, 21-12 win. The Olympic-level duo improved to 15-4 on the season and remains unbeaten in four NCAA tournament appearances together.
Khmil and Vergara kept their perfect season intact, moving to 20-0 with a 25-23, 21-18 victory at the No. 4 spot. Although Hamlett and Gonzalez fell in a three-set thriller, the match came down to the third pairing, where Izuzquiza and Navas delivered under pressure, grinding out a 21-13, 18-21, 15-13 win to send TCU to the finals.
The Frogs are now 6-6 all-time in NCAA Championship play and hold a 6-4 series lead over Cal Poly.
TCU enters the championship final playing its best volleyball of the season. The Frogs’ depth and consistency across all five pairings make them a formidable opponent for LMU on Sunday morning.
With momentum, history, and a national title on the line, the Horned Frogs are ready to take the final step in what has already been a groundbreaking season.