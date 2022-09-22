TCU Equestrian: Frogs Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Poll

TCU's equestrian program got their 2022-23 season underway last weekend with a scrimmage against Tarleton State. The regular season begins Friday, September 23 when the Horned Frogs travel to Texas A&M.

This week, the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Preseason Poll was released, and it has the Frogs at No. 3. This is the 10th straight year that the Horned Frogs enter the season with a top-10 ranking. TCU fell to Oklahoma State in the second round of the NCEA National Championship to conclude its 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs have three All-Americans returning including two first-teamers in Isabella Baxter and Jessica McAllister as well as one second-teamer in Mattie Dukes.

The Big 12 has four schools that participate in the NCEA program, and all four are in the Top 10 in the preseason poll. Defending Big 12 and NCEA champions Oklahoma State received the top overall ranking in the preseason poll. Baylor comes in at No. 7, and Fresno State is No. 8.

NCEA Preseason Rankings:

Dual Discipline

1. Oklahoma State

2. Texas A&M

3. TCU

4. SMU

5. Georgia

6. Auburn

7. Baylor

8. Fresno State

9. UT Martin

10. South Carolina



Single Discipline

1. Lynchburg

2. Sweet Briar

3. Sewanee

4. Dartmouth

5. Sacred Heart

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.