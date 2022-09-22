Skip to main content
TCU Equestrian: Frogs Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Poll

TCU Athletics

All four Big 12 programs are in the NCEA preseason poll
  Author:
  Publish date:

TCU's equestrian program got their 2022-23 season underway last weekend with a scrimmage against Tarleton State. The regular season begins Friday, September 23 when the Horned Frogs travel to Texas A&M.

This week, the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Preseason Poll was released, and it has the Frogs at No. 3. This is the 10th straight year that the Horned Frogs enter the season with a top-10 ranking. TCU fell to Oklahoma State in the second round of the NCEA National Championship to conclude its 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs have three All-Americans returning including two first-teamers in Isabella Baxter and Jessica McAllister as well as one second-teamer in Mattie Dukes.

The Big 12 has four schools that participate in the NCEA program, and all four are in the Top 10 in the preseason poll. Defending Big 12 and NCEA champions Oklahoma State received the top overall ranking in the preseason poll. Baylor comes in at No. 7, and Fresno State is No. 8. 

NCEA Preseason Rankings:

Dual Discipline
1. Oklahoma State
2. Texas A&M
3. TCU
4. SMU
5. Georgia
6. Auburn
7. Baylor
8. Fresno State
9. UT Martin
10. South Carolina

Single Discipline
1. Lynchburg
2. Sweet Briar
3. Sewanee
4. Dartmouth
5. Sacred Heart

FKnTBz1VkAEMAhd
