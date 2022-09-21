TCU Equestrian:  Rough Riders

The horses have left the stable, the 2022-23 equestrian season is underway, and TCU looked mighty good in competition against Tarleton last Friday at Bear Creek Farms.

Their win signified the 11th consecutive season-opening victory since 2012.

Each team entered four competitors in Fences, Horsemanship, and Flat. TCU was the only team to present an athlete for Reining.

TCU dominated Fences, claiming all four points behind a combined score of 327, its highest of the meet. Freshman Jordyn Scelsa was the first Frog to ride to victory in a jaw-dropping debut that garnered 88 points, leading all competitors, and a first Most Outstanding Performer accolade. Her newcomer counterparts, Ally Manoog and Ella Bostwick also impressed, earning respective scores of 85 and 81. Rounding out the event was Hannah Loeffelbein with 73 points.

Then followed the Western events, starting with Horsemanship, during the course of which TCU tallied 297 points. A second Frog, Sidney Dunham, won Most Outstanding Performer with a 78-point score. Alexis Cook contributed 74 points, Tatum Keller 73 and Catherine Gofard 72.

The competitive part of the meet concluded with Flat. TCU nearly managed to match its Fences tally, accruing 325 points. Sophomore Laurel Smith earned the most points of any athlete in any event, with 89. Bostwick and Manoog completed the Fencing-Flat two step and trotted north to scores of 84 and 76, for which Manoog was crowned Most Outstanding Performer. Victoria Zahorik served as TCU's final competitor, scoring 76 points in her first collegiate ride.

TCU's Reining lineup comprised an entirely freshman cast. Kaylene Cunningham was named Most Outstanding Performer, with a score of 74.5 points. Anna Clausen scored 71.5 points and Lannie-Jo Lisac closed the show with a score of 65.

*Of note, TCU did not allow its competitor a single point, for the third time in program history; the Horned Frogs are now 2-0 all-time against Tarleton; and eight newcomers made their TCU debuts.

Next Up: The Horned Frogs head east to College Station on Friday, Sep. 23 for their regular season debut against Texas A & M.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.