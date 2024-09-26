TCU Rifle: The Number Four Ranked Frogs Start the Season Strong at Navy
The 2024-2025 TCU Horned Frogs rifle team has big shoes to feel after the 23'-24' team won the NCAA championships, and they would begin the quest to repeat in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Lady Frogs team is not only seeking a repeat, but is rebuilding a roster that was full of experienced athletes and that was evident in the lineup against Navy, which saw six newcomers competing.
Six of the top ten aggregate scores for the match were athletes from TCU, and the team finished with a score of 4716, just beating out Navy, which had a score of 4704. The top aggregate score of the match was none other than TCU's Katie Zaun, who finished with 1187 after shooting a 592 in smallbore and a 590 in air rifle.
Christina Hillenger, who was making her collegiate debut, finished third in the match with an aggregate of 1180. Hillenger shot a 584 in smallbore but was extremely impressive in the air rifle portion of the match after finishing with the highest score of 596 on the day, beating her opponent by hitting the center mark 53 times.
Other contributing members include Mikole Hogan (1176), Rylie Passmore (1173), Marissa Fedora (1169), and Micah Himes (1165).
The Frogs are back in action on October 20th against Georgia Southern at West Point, NY.
