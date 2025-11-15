TCU Soccer Breezes Past Grambling State in 7-0 Win
No. 2 seed TCU Soccer handily defeated Grambling State (11-6-5, 5-0-3 SWAC) by a final score of 7-0 at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium on Friday night.
The Frogs (16-2-2, 9-1-1 Big 12) capitalized early in the match when Seven Castain drew first blood in the 11th minute. Just moments later, Emma Yolinsky made it 2-0 after finding the back of the net for the seventh time this season. Leading by two at the half, the Frogs kicked it into second gear for the final 45 minutes.
In the 53rd minute, Yolinsky secured a brace to give TCU a 3-0 lead. Sydney Becerra picked out Yolinsky, whose first shot was saved, but was able to follow up and finish the job for the Frogs. Castain got back in on the action with her second goal of the night to make it a 4-0 game after an hour of play. Seven minutes later, the Frogs’ serial scorer made it a hat-trick with a flashing header into the net. It was a tremendous cross by Cameron Patton who picked out Castain to give the Frogs a 5-0 advantage.
In the 78th minute, Patton got on the scoring sheet when she got on the end of a cross from Grace Vest. Minutes later, Vest converted from the spot to make it 7-0.
Following the match, head coach Eric Bell said, “I think we started off a little rusty in the first half. I think we responded to the information that we gave them at the half and came out and played really well in the second half. Really happy with the momentum that we have going into our next game."
With a hat-trick on Friday night, Castain is now second all-time in TCU history for goals scored (38). She also moves into third in school history for points (91).
As a team, TCU has allowed one or less goals in 15 of 20 contests this season. The Frogs have also allowed two or fewer goals in 209 of the last 227 games played dating back to 2015.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
No. 2 seed TCU is now set to host the NCAA Second Round in Fort Worth for the first time in program history. The Frogs will face the winner of the 7-seed Memphis and Illinois in the Second Round on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.