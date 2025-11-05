#5 TCU Soccer Dominates Big 12 Awards
It was a historic season for #5 TCU Soccer, which dominated its way to a second consecutive Big 12 regular season title and the program's fourth in history. Despite an early exit in the Big 12 Tournament following a loss to BYU, the Frogs took home a plethora of awards as announced by the Big 12.
A total of nine Horned Frogs were selected to either the First Team, Second Team or All-Freshman Team. Five, including Morgan Brown, Cameron Patton, Sydney Becerra, Kamdyn Fuller and Seven Castain were selected for the Big 12 First Team. Castain was a unanimous selection.
Three Horned Frogs were tabbed to the Second Team, including Grace Coppinger, AJ Hennessey and Emma Yolinsky. Another three made it to the All-Freshman Team, including Fuller, Yolinsky and Grace Vest.
Coach of the Year: Eric Bell
After leading the Frogs to a tremendous conference campaign, head coach Eric Bell takes home what is his fourth Big 12 Coach of the Year honor. He has now won the award in back-to-back seasons for the second time in his career, as he won the award in 2020 and 2021. In what is now his 14th season in charge of the Horned Frogs, Bell continues to cement his legacy.
Big 12 Freshman of the Year: Kamdyn Fuller
Midfielder Kamdyn Fuller showed out in her first season in Fort Worth. After graduating early from Southlake Carroll High School, Fuller came straight to TCU and started and played in 18 of 19 games this season. In the season opener against Pepperdine, Fuller notched a brace and an assist. She finished the season with three goals and five assists, and played a total of 1,303 minutes–the fifth most of any Horned Frog this season.
Big 12 Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Seven Castain
Seven Castain, alongside Jordan Nytes (Colorado) and Caroline Castans (Kansas), was named Big 12 Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Castain, “a senior majoring in writing with a 4.0 GPA, scored the Conference’s third-most goals (12) this season,” (Big 12).
What’s Next for TCU Soccer:
The Frogs had a historic season, going 15-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in conference play. While the Horned Frogs witnessed an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament, they will await the selections for the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, the Frogs were still ranked 5th in the nation in the most recent TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches polls.