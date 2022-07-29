Skip to main content

TCU Soccer: First-Ever Kick-Off Party Celebrates The Season To Come

The Horned Frogs look to continue their winning ways when the season starts in three weeks
In just under three weeks, the TCU women’s soccer team will be back out on the pitch to open the 2022 season. This week, to get the fans excited about the coming season, the team held their first-ever Kick-Off Party. The event was held at the Legends Club at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU Soccer Kick-Off Party

Fans were treated to the first-ever Kick-off Party to celebrate the start of the new soccer season.

A purple carpet greeted fans, friends, and family members as they arrived at the stadium, where they could take pictures with the team members and Super Frog.

To start the evening off, KillerFrogs hosted a podcast with head coach Eric Bell and several of the players.

“I try not to dwell in the past,” Bell said. “But we had an awesome season last year.”

He was right about that – 19 wins (the most in program history), a Big 12 regular season championship followed by a Big 12 tournament championship, and then making it to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

During his interview, Coach Bell showed off his new bling as he wore the 2022 championship ring. The players didn’t know, when they arrived at the event, that they would be receiving their rings at the end of the evening.

TCU Soccer's Oli Pena shows off her 2021 championship ring at the first-ever Kick-off Party.

In his podcast segment, Coach Bell talked about the new signing class, recruiting with Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) now in place, the transfer portal, and a look ahead at some non-conference match-ups.

TCU soccer head coach Eric Bell at the KillerFrogs podcast

Ryann Zeller, head coach Eric Bell, and Sean Foushee discuss the upcoming soccer season.

Megan Reilly followed him. She’s new to the team this season, having transferred from Oklahoma. She talked about her journey from playing in high school in Sugar Land to OU, to the transfer portal, and then back to Texas to play for TCU.

Megan Reilly of TCU Soccer at the KillerFrogs podcast

Megan Reilly talks to Ryann and Sean about her journey through the transfer portal from Oklahoma to TCU. 

She was followed by super-senior Messiah Bright, who returns for her final year of eligibility with the Frogs. Bright is TCU’s first-ever 40-point scorer, tallying a school-record 17 goals and adding six assists last season.

Messiah Bright of TCU soccer at the KillerFrogs podcast

Messiah Bright, TCU's first-ever 40-point scorer, talks about returning for her super-Senior year.

The final segment of the podcast included a chat with seniors Payton Crews and Chay Hubbard. The duo talked about their time at TCU, the defining moment in their college careers, and their goals headed into their final seasons.

Chay Hubbard and Payton Crews of TCU soccer at the KillerFrogs podcast

Chay Hubbard and Payton Crews talk about what they expect in their senior year on the team.

Listen to the entire Podcast here

Duration: 33:04

Next up: The TCU soccer season kicks off on Thursday, August 18. The Horned Frogs take on Wisconsin at 7 p.m. at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth. For the complete 2022 soccer schedule, click here.

