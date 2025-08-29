TCU Soccer: Stays Unbeaten With a Win Against Texas
The Frogs came out of Austin, Texas, with an exciting victory on Thursday night. Morgan Brown’s late-game magic lifted No. 4 TCU past Texas, 3-2, at Mike A. Myers Stadium, giving the Horned Frogs their first road win in Austin since 2009.
The night began with plenty of drama, just as any game vs. Texas would. Just eight minutes into the game, Texas took the lead after a handball in the box gave the Longhorns a penalty opportunity. The Frogs, though, responded quickly. In the 20th minute, AJ Hennessey floated in a ball to Morgan Brown, who flicked a header across goal to Kamdyn Fuller. The freshman found it cleanly, heading the ball across the line to tie the match at 1-1.
Momentum shifted once again just before halftime. With just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Marli Galdamez broke free on a solo run and smoked a shot that forced a save from the Texas goalkeeper. However, the rebound fell directly to Kaela Martinez, who buried it for her first career goal. TCU entered the break 2-1, holding an 11-7 edge in shots taken.
Texas came out swinging and responded immediately to start the second half. They tied up the game on a corner kick that made it 2-2. Both sides traded high bursts of energy through the second half, with shots just missing.
That set the stage for Brown’s late-game winner. With the clock continuing to tick down, Kamdyn Fuller started a counterattack and found Grace Vest near midfield. Vest unleashed a dangerous shot that forced another save and set up a crucial corner. Fuller stepped up once again, sending in a cross that Morgan Brown rose to meet, heading it home to give the Frogs the advantage they needed.
TCU goalie Olivia Geller anchored the back line, playing all 90 minutes and securing four major saves on the night.
TCU’s effort was definitely shown in the numbers. The Frogs totaled 18 shots, six second-half corners, and had four players: Seven Castain, Cam Patton, Morgan Brown, and Georgia Leb play the entire match. Kamdyn Fuller notched both the third goal and assist of her career, while Martinez’s finish marked the first of hers. A.J. Hennessey added the 10th assist of her career.
For Brown, the goal was the fifth of her TCU career, and it came in one of the program’s biggest recent wins. The Frogs improved to 13-10-5 all-time against the Texas Longhorns and are now off to their first 4-0 start since 2021. Since 2020, TCU has built an impressive 23-5-7 record against in-state competition.
The Frogs return home next Wednesday, September 4th, to face Northwestern at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the match streaming live on ESPN+.