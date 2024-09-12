TCU Track and Field: Gerald Richey Invitational Results
TCU Men and Women's Cross-Country have dominated their second event in a row, with both teams finishing 1st in the 5K and individual standings in the Gerald Richey Invitational. Both teams for the Horned Frogs had five or more runners finish in the Top 10, with the women's team scoring 30 points and the men's team scoring 26 points. For those who don't know about the point system, the fewer points your team has at the end of the race, the better.
Tabitha Ngao picked up right where she left off last weekend by placing first in her second event in a row with a time of 17:32.4. Ngao also placed first in last year's Gerald Richey event and even shaved off 15 seconds compared to her time last year. Sophomore Tate Underwood placed first for the men's team, earning himself a podium finish alongside Ngao with a career-best time of 14:53.2.
McKenzie Bailey followed Ngao in the women's standings, placing 4th overall with a personal best of 17:47.2. Olivia Andres followed closely behind McKenzie with her first career Top 10 finish with a time of 18:29.4. Finishing out the Top 10, Maria Coral placed 8th with a time of 18:31.7, and Ava Santora placed 10th with a time of 18:33.1, a personal best for Santora.
On the men's side, Noah Winters followed closely after Underwood finishing in 2nd place with a career-best time of 14:55.7. Stone Burke placed in 6th with a time of 15:10.2, and freshman Brayden Stick acquired his first collegiate Top 10 finish with a time of 15:13.0. CJ Meyer and Hector Solis rounded out the Top 10 with times of 15:16.4 and 15:17.6.
*=Personal Best
Women's 5K Final Results
1. Tabitha Ngao (17:32.4)
4. Mckenzie Bailey (17:47.2)*
7. Olivia Andrews (18:29.4)
8. Maria Coral (18:31.7)
10. Ava Santora (18:33.1)*
12. Josey Whitaker (18:36.1)*
13. Peyten Woodruff (18:38.2)*
15. Gabby Martin (18:40.0)
17. Jordan White (18:46.4)*
19. Kate Selover (18:53.6)*
25. Emmy Stoll (19:06.4)*
28. Maddie Reagan (19.16.7)*
Men's 5K Final Results
1. Tate Underwood (14:53.2)*
2. Noah Winters (14:55.7)*
6. Stone Burke (15:10.2)
8. Brayden Schick (15:13.0)*
9. CJ Meyer (15:16.4)
10. Hector Solis (15:17.6)*
11. Grant Martinez (15:18.5)*
12. Zach Troutman (15:18.8)*
15. Colin Lantz (15:21.3)*
16. Drew Oliver (15:22.0)*
18. Tyler Westrom (15:25.0)*
27. Henry Beckman (15:43.9)*
The Frogs will be back in action starting this Friday, September 13th when TCU competes in the Texas A&M Invitational.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.