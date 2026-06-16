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Killer Frogs

TCU Track and Field Continues Producing Champions

Led by Indya Mayberry, Irene Jepkemboi, and Jayden Douglas, TCU Track and Field produced conference champions, All-Americans, and NCAA qualifiers throughout the 2025-26 season.
Tom Burke|
A new 4x400m school record for the Frogs. Indya Mayberry, Iyana Gray, Samarra Monrroy and Amelliah Birdow run a 3:33.27 🔥
A new 4x400m school record for the Frogs. Indya Mayberry, Iyana Gray, Samarra Monrroy and Amelliah Birdow run a 3:33.27 🔥 | TCU Track & Field @TCUTrackField on X- Feb 15, 2025

TCU's track and field program continued its tradition of success during the 2025-26 season, producing conference champions, All-Americans and NCAA Championship qualifiers on both the men's and women's sides.

From record-setting sprint performances to historic conference titles, the Horned Frogs once again demonstrated their ability to compete among the best programs in the Big 12 and nationally.

Indya Mayberry Dominates the Indoor Season

The indoor season was highlighted by the continued excellence of Indya Mayberry.

At the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Lubbock, Texas, Mayberry successfully defended her conference titles in both the 60-meter and 200-meter races, remaining undefeated in Big 12 sprint events throughout her collegiate career.

Mayberry's winning time of 22.50 in the 200 meters ranked No. 2 in the United States and No. 2 in the world during the 2026 season.

The Horned Frogs scored 41 points to finish sixth among 16 teams at the conference championships. Mayberry's performance earned her the Big 12 High Point Performer Award.

Other notable performances included Elise Dobson's sixth-place finish in the pentathlon, London Tucker's sixth-place finish in the 60 meters, Amari Kiluvia's fourth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles and Georgia Scott's fifth-place finish in the 800 meters.

NCAA Success Follows Indoor Championships

Mayberry qualified for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she added to her impressive resume.

She earned First-Team All-American honors in the 200 meters with a sixth-place finish and Second-Team All-American recognition in the 60 meters after placing ninth.

On the men's side, Yannik Knobloch represented TCU at the NCAA Indoor Championships after qualifying in the heptathlon.

Knobloch finished 14th nationally and secured Second-Team All-American honors.

Outdoor Season Produces More Big 12 Champions

The outdoor season brought additional success for the Horned Frogs.

At the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Tucson, Arizona, Irene Jepkemboi captured her third consecutive conference championship in the javelin throw. In doing so, she became the first woman in Big 12 history to win three straight titles in the event.

Mayberry continued her success by placing third in the 100 meters, while Bailey Johnson finished fourth in the event and later claimed runner-up honors in the 200 meters.

Georgia Scott contributed valuable points with top-eight finishes in both the 800 and 1,500 meters.

The TCU women finished 11th in the team standings and produced 10 All-Conference performances during the championship meet.

On the men's side, Jayden Douglas delivered one of the season's signature moments.

Douglas won the Big 12 title in the 400-meter hurdles, becoming the first Horned Frog to capture a conference championship in the event since Jordan Pitts accomplished the feat in 2008.

Ronnie Kendrick and Evander Thomas added strong performances in the 400 meters, while Ashvin Balaramana earned a top-six finish in the high jump.

The Grand Finale: History Made at the NCAA Championships

The 2026 track and field season didn't just end at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon—it culminated in shattered school records, a national podium finish, and historic milestones. Sending five elite entries to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, the Horned Frogs put the nation on notice, walking away with six All-American honors.

Jepkemboi Secures the National Podium 

For the second consecutive year, Irene Jepkemboi proved she is one of the most dominant javelin throwers in collegiate history. Pushing through a fierce national field, Jepkemboi launched a massive 60.16m (197-4) throw on her final attempt to capture 3rd place overall. Her back-to-back First-Team All-American bronze medals anchor the women's team's national presence.

Douglas Breaks Records & Makes Program History 

On the men’s side, Jayden Douglas put together a legendary performance in the 400m hurdles. During the preliminary round, Douglas blew past the competition to win his heat in a blazing 49.22 seconds, shattering his own TCU school record. By advancing to the national final and securing First-Team All-American honors, Douglas officially became the first male All-American hurdler in TCU program history.

Record-Breaking Speed on the Big Stage

The accolades didn't stop there, as the rest of the national qualifiers delivered spectacular, Second-Team All-American performances:

  • Georgia Scott (800m): Scott capped off her breakout season by absolutely destroying the 800m school record. Running a flawless race, she clocked a lifetime-best 2:00.90 to finish 13th in the nation.
  • 4x100m Relay: The squad of Na’Taja Ballard, Bailey Johnson, London Tucker, and Indya Mayberry proved their chemistry on the biggest stage, flying to a 14th-place national finish with a time of 43.57.
  • Indya Mayberry (100m): Showing incredible grit, Mayberry doubled back just 90 minutes after anchoring the 4x100m relay to run an 11.20 in the individual 100m semifinals, placing 18th overall in the country.

Athlete / Event

Mark

National Finish

All-American Status

Historic Impact

Irene Jepkemboi (Javelin)

60.16m (197-4)

3rd Place

First-Team

Back-to-back NCAA Bronze Medals

Jayden Douglas (400mH)

49.22 (prelims)

Finalist

First-Team

School Record; 1st male AA hurdler in TCU history

Georgia Scott (800m)

2:00.90

13th Place

Second-Team

School Record

4x100m Relay Team

43.57

14th Place

Second-Team

Top-15 finish in the NCAA

Indya Mayberry (100m)

11.20

18th Place

Second-Team

Elite 100m/Relay national double

History Made at the NCAA Championships

Conference championships, All-Americans and NCAA qualifiers have become familiar achievements for TCU Track and Field.

The season ended with six All-American honors, a national podium finish, multiple school records, and another reminder that TCU Track and Field continues to produce athletes capable of competing on the sport's biggest stage. From conference championships to NCAA success, the Horned Frogs added another memorable chapter to the program's history.

As the Horned Frogs continue to develop talent across multiple disciplines, the program remains one of the Big 12's most consistent producers of elite individual performances.

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Published
Tom Burke - writer for KillerFrogs | TCU On SI
TOM BURKE

Tom Burke is a 1976 graduate of TCU with nearly 45 years of award-winning, professional experience, including: daily newspaper sports writing and photography; national magazine writing, editing, and photography; and global corporate communications, public relations, marketing, and sales leadership. For more than a decade, Tom has maintained his TCU sports blog, “Midnite Madness.” Tom and his wife, Mary, who is also a TCU alum, live in Fort Worth.

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