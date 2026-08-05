The TCU Horned Frogs are officially five days through fall camp before beginning a critical season in Fort Worth.

With new faces everywhere on the roster, including in the coaching staff and on the field, the fall camp will serve as a trial-and-error before the roster heads overseas to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in an international matchup.

With so many new faces, there were bound to be questions from fans, and with my fall camp mailbag making an appearance (this will be a weekly affair, and if you have a question you would like answered, you can find me on X @Jdandress11), now is as good a time as ever.

NCAA Eligibility Changes May Not Affect TCU as Much as Expected

Question: How much madness & mayhem will the recent NCAA eligibility court cases & possible legislation create for TCU football and other athletic teams? -@MrEd315

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Ken Seals (9) throws the ball in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Actually, less than you would initially think. The NCAA ruling only really impacts players who opted not to transfer, but with fall camp having begun (or soon will for other programs), most rosters are already set, and it would be tough to be known as the coach who cut a player right before the season, at least on the recruiting trail.

The planned bill going through Congress should serve as a buffer for this and, for the time being, put somewhat of an idea of guardrails on the operation. How long will they last? That remains the question to be answered.

Why the Running Back Room Could Become a Strength

Question: With the RBs expected to get more touches in this new offense, what have you seen from guys like Payne and Denmon that has surprised you, or have you worrying if it can work? - @PayneHeisman

Payne is exactly who he has advertised himself as, and I don't think there is anything more I could say to explain better how great he is than to watch last season's bowl game. His ballcarrier vision is elite, and when he finds a thread in the offensive line, he bursts through it. I truly think this is his big year.

Denman is the interesting one to me because he is still largely unknown, at least from the outside, but perhaps his biggest strength is his receiving ability. He genuinely could be an elite receiver if he focused on it, and that ability out of the back field, paired with his already solid running ability, gives the Frogs two really steady running backs.

Linebacker Remains TCU's Biggest Position Battle

Question: How have the linebackers looked? Is there competition, or a pretty set group running with the 1s? - @TCULover7 & @lass_day

The linebacker room is really the biggest question mark left on the roster for me. Max Carroll looks the part, and he really took to heart learning under Kaleb Elarms-Orr last season. He has the talent and the leadership to put it together.

Outside of him is the biggest toss-up right now. Hudson Hooper has looked solid at times, Michael Short has been getting first-team reps, but linebackers coach Ken Wilson says they are still trying to get him up to speed, so it feels unfair to judge him at that point. Michael Teason had solid moments in the spring as well.

There is talent in the room, but no one has separated themselves from the others yet, and obviously, there is still some time in camp, but that race will be interesting for me.

Jaden Craig Is Beginning to Seperate Himself

Question: Comparing Hoover and Craig’s styles side by side, what are the main differences? Maybe hard to tell with a completely new scheme this year? -@TCUStats

I don't think it is fair to compare the two, aside from maybe discussing the turnover rate, but that's been beaten to death all offseason. I will say that Craig's arm strength has really impressed me; his ability to place a pass in a tight window because of his passing speed is elite, and up to 25 yards, he can really sling it.

To briefly, and I mean briefly, discuss the turnover rate, I think the biggest difference is that Craig has shown his willingness to use his legs to extend plays, or even tuck the ball in and take off if needed. He has played enough football, has proven to be smart enough, and offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis has yelled about it enough that interceptions are unacceptable. He's taken that to heart, and he should really help keep the offense on the field.

What the Future Looks Like Behind Craig

Question: Does Adam Schobel look like our QB1 for next season? Is the potential there? How does he compare to Jaden Craig right now? -@JarheadFrog

Comparing Schobel to Craig is unfair, as they play different styles, and Craig has significantly more on-field experience, which makes a huge difference. Schobel has looked really good at times in camp, which has been nice to see, and freshman Jack Daulton has also really impressed me.

There is no telling what the Frogs do next season, but if they opt not to go shopping in the portal for a quarterback again, Schobel is the next man up.

Can TCU Compete for the Big 12 Championship?

Question: Is TCU truly underrated, or are we max a 9-3 squad this year? -@Kyle_ _Bailey

Coin flip question, and I hate answering it that way, but for now, at this point in camp, that is the answer I have. I would love to circle back on this more at the end of camp when we see more of the offense coming together to compare then.

I will say this for now: the talent for the Frogs is clearly there this season, but a tough conference schedule lies ahead. If the offense can be what they have been hyped to be, with the defense on the field, I don't see why the Frogs can't find themselves playing in Arlington at the end of the season. Cleaning up the small things will make a big difference this year compared to the past few seasons.

Fall camp is still in its early stages, and plenty can change over the next few weeks. But through five practices, several storylines are beginning to take shape. TCU appears to have answers at quarterback and running back, while linebacker remains the biggest position battle to watch. As practices continue, expect the questions to become even more specific, and we will continue answering them every week in the TCU Fall Camp Mailbag.