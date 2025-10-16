TCU Volleyball's Offense Overpowers Cincinnati
The TCU Horned Frogs entered the week remaining at No. 11 in the AVCA Top 25 Rankings. They played one match last week, resulting in a win against UCF. After a pair of matches away from Fort Worth, the Frogs returned to Schollmaier Arena to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.
TCU defended its home floor with a four-set win over the Bearcats. Dating back to last season, the Horned Frogs have won an astonishing 17 home matches in a row.
TCU looked to run away with the first set early on. After jumping out to a 6-2 lead, Cincinnati quickly responded and evened it up at seven. Sarah Sylvester knocked down a kill to put the Frogs back in front 15-14 at the media timeout.
Shortly after, Evan Hendrix rattled off three straight kills to hand her team the 17-14 advantage. As the Bearcats went on a 6-2 run late, Becca Kelley finished the first set with a pair of kills and the 25-21 victory.
TCU Dominates the Second Set
In set two, the Frogs went on an offensive tear. Sylvester and Hendrix traded kills on great feeds from Rosemary Archer, and TCU grabbed a 4-0 lead. They never relinquished the lead as it grew by as much as eight.
TCU's offense had 18 kills on a .485 hitting percentage. A service error ended the set and gave the Frogs a 2-0 lead.
The Bearcats responded with a strong third set. This time, they were able to jump out to the early lead and kept the Frogs at arm's length. TCU spread out their points and couldn't muster up a run to catch up. Cincinnati's Sydney Nolan slammed a kill to force a fourth set.
The teams traded points in set four. With the score knotted up at 12, Cincy went on a 3-0 run and had the Frogs on their heels. They quickly regained control as Kelley sent TCU on a 4-0 run of their own.
The Frogs did a tremendous job of closing out as they scored in short bursts, and Alexis Roberson ended the night with a kill, and the win for the Frogs.
For the fourth time in her last five games, Hendrix landed 20-plus kills with a total of 26. Her 12 digs marked the sophomore's eighth straight double-double. TCU's offense was efficient tonight, led by 25 assists from Archer and 24 from Ella Foti.
What's next?
The Horned Frogs move to 15-3 overall with a 5-1 conference record. They're currently in third place in the Big 12, only trailing Colorado (15-3, 6-1), and Arizona State (14-2, 5-0).
TCU will stay at home where they'll host Kansas State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPN+.