TCU Volleyball Defeats UCF in Another Road Test
No. 11 TCU Volleyball played its second straight road match on Thursday, taking on UCF. The Knights (10-6, 1-4) have been struggling, and the Horned Frogs took advantage, winning in four sets.
The Frogs Rallied from Behind in the First Two Sets
The Knights got off to a quick start, opening up a 7-4 lead. Head coach Jason Williams had to use an early timeout to get his team back on track. The comeback started with three consecutive kills from Emily Van Groningen. In moments, the Frogs held a 9-8 lead.
TCU never trailed the remainder of the set and won 25-20. Evan Hendrix closed it out with a pair of kills.
UCF once again roared to a big lead in the second set, this time leading 16-9. The resilient Frogs rallied with strong defense from Sarah Sylvester and Becca Kelley. The Knights continued to stay ahead until TCU finally tied it up at 20.
The set required extra points and with UCF at set point 25-24, Hendrix slammed a kill to keep the Frogs alive. They picked up the final two points to win.
In need of a big response to stay alive, the Knights stayed ahead, but the Frogs stuck around. There were seven ties and 13 lead changes, and the set once again needed extra points, but UCF prevailed.
The fourth set remained close, but TCU got Hendrix in rhythm late. She landed back-to-back kills to even things up at 20. From there, Kelley and Alexis Roberson put the Frogs back in front. Hendrix ended the match with a kill.
Evan Hendrix Shines Once Again
The sophomore outside hitter was brilliant on Thursday night. She led the way with 22 kills and 13 digs. Her teammate Kelley contributed 19 kills.
Both Hendrix and Kelley were recently added to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List. They've both been critical on the offensive end for the Horned Frogs and helped get a road win.
The defense was also strong for TCU as they tallied 13 blocks as a team. Sylvester tallied seven blocks, and Roberson chipped in five.
The Frogs only play one matchup this week. They move to 4-1 in conference play and 14-3 overall. Arizona State and Colorado remain the last unbeaten teams in Big 12 play.
They'll return home next week where they still have yet to lose. They'll host Cincinnati on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Kansas State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Both matches will be televised on ESPN+.