TCU Volleyball: Parra Secures Back-to-Back National Player of the Week Honors
It has been nothing short of a historical season thus far for TCU volleyball. They took a set against powerhouse Nebraska for the first time ever, they defeated No. 18 Minnesota a couple of weeks ago, and reached the top 25 rankings for the first time in program history.
Behind the incredible efforts of Jason Williams, TCU is becoming a top program in college volleyball. All of this is spearheaded by one Melanie Parra. The senior is having an incredible start to the season. This week, she made history again. On top of being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third consecutive time, she was crowned National Player of the Week for the second week in a row. No other player has done that before.
Last week, the Horned Frogs returned home for the first time this season in the Fight in the Fort. They played a doubleheader on Thursday against Texas A&M Commerce and Prairie View A&M. TCU swept both matches. Parra combined for a ridiculous 40 kills on 87 attempts. She also finished with two aces and seven digs.
On Friday, the Frogs took on UCLA, and her blistering start to the season continued. She had 33 kills on a .373 hitting percentage. It was her second 30-kill performance in seven matches. Her high-velocity shots and awareness of the court have overpowered every defense she's faced.
Melanie Parra is one of the top players in the country, and TCU is rolling. They sit at 5-2 and will look to keep the momentum going. They'll compete in the Horned Frog Invitational this week. First, they'll face UT Arlington on Tuesday at 6:30, followed by a matchup with Denver on Friday at 6:30 and Rice on Saturday at 5:30. All games will be on ESPN+.
